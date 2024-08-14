Sara Gilbert's Son Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler Is All Grown Up

Sara Gilbert captured the world's heart with her portrayal of the spunky, rebellious Darlene Conner on "Roseanne," then flaunted her gift for gab on "The Talk." She also became a proud mother of three. Her oldest son, Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler, transformed Gilbert into a mother for the first time when he made his grand entrance into the world in 2004 during Gilbert's relationship with Alison Adler. Levi arrived just a few years before social media became the easiest way for celebs to share pieces of their family with their fans, but Gilbert has documented a few of his milestones across various mediums.

A few outside reports have also helped to shape the timeline of Levi's life. For example, we know that Adler, a famous producer, gave birth to Levi, thanks to a report by After Ellen (via Mombian). The then-couple switched off for the birth of their second (and last child together), which means Gilbert took up the gestational duties for Baby #2.

Three years after Levi's birth, People caught up with the mother and son pair as Gilbert escorted him from pre-school. The toddler looked elated to hold his mother's hand as they walked among the other children and parents. Levi has come a long way since his pre-kindergarten days. In fact, he's all grown up now!