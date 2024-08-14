Sara Gilbert's Son Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler Is All Grown Up
Sara Gilbert captured the world's heart with her portrayal of the spunky, rebellious Darlene Conner on "Roseanne," then flaunted her gift for gab on "The Talk." She also became a proud mother of three. Her oldest son, Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler, transformed Gilbert into a mother for the first time when he made his grand entrance into the world in 2004 during Gilbert's relationship with Alison Adler. Levi arrived just a few years before social media became the easiest way for celebs to share pieces of their family with their fans, but Gilbert has documented a few of his milestones across various mediums.
A few outside reports have also helped to shape the timeline of Levi's life. For example, we know that Adler, a famous producer, gave birth to Levi, thanks to a report by After Ellen (via Mombian). The then-couple switched off for the birth of their second (and last child together), which means Gilbert took up the gestational duties for Baby #2.
Three years after Levi's birth, People caught up with the mother and son pair as Gilbert escorted him from pre-school. The toddler looked elated to hold his mother's hand as they walked among the other children and parents. Levi has come a long way since his pre-kindergarten days. In fact, he's all grown up now!
Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler bonds over food
Although Sara Gilbert has been open about motherhood, she's done a great job at protecting her kids' privacy. That means photos of her and Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler aren't exactly plentiful even across Gilbert's social media accounts. However, she has made a few public appearances with her oldest son and her other children over the years. For example, in September 2015, Gilbert was spotted at an eatery with Levi, who would've been around 11-years-old at the time. The video, captured by X17OnlineVideo, showed the youngster wearing an all-black 'fit as he held shopping bags and spoke to his mom before making their way inside of the restaurant.
Two months later, Gilbert treated her oldest baby to a solo mother/son dinner. According to the Daily Mail, the actor left her other two children at home as she and Levi dined at a West Hollywood establishment called Craig's. While it's unknown what tasty dishes they indulged in on that particular day, the pair seemed more than content to dress up in their casual, yet stylish, neutral-colored fits as the cameras snapped away. Of course, this wasn't the first time that they shared a food-centered outing. People caught Gilbert and Levi grabbing a smoothie when he was just four years old, suggesting that food is one of their bonding tools.
Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler has left for college
Sara Gilbert revealed that she was one step closer to becoming an empty nester when she announced Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler's 18th birthday in 2022. The star posted a heart-swelling Instagram collage of her oldest son to commemorate his birthday. Alongside the six photos of him, ranging from infancy to his teenaged years, the "Roseanne" star shared a snippet about the then-teen's personality. "From the moment you blinked your way into this world, I knew you," Gilbert wrote under his photo as a baby. She also deemed him as "a scientist, a moral compass, a joy to know," under a photo of him holding a reptile.
Since then, a whole new crop of people have gotten to know Levi, as he's left the nest and embarked on his college years. Unsurprisingly, college drop off day was very emotional for Gilbert. "I was in my car weeping listening to this mix I'd made for him to fall asleep as a baby," said Gilbert, adding that she wanted to embrace the sadness on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2024. She continued, "So we drop him off, we get him all moved in. It's this like tearful goodbye, like my kid's grown up, and he's like 'I forgot a couple of things at home.'" And while the actor assumed he'd return later, by the time she returned to the house from running errands he was already back home, thus ruining "the drama." Despite the high emotions, Gilbert happily revealed that her oldest was thriving in school.