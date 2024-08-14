Tragic Details Found In Elvis Presley's Autopsy Report

Although Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley divorced years before he died, she's also confirmed his drug use, which she claimed started during his days in the army, when recounting his tragic death over the years. "It was difficult for all of us, we certainly didn't see it coming. But we certainly saw the journey he was taking," Priscilla shared with People in 2018 about her self-produced documentary "Elvis Presley: The Searcher." The widow also addressed the long-touted speculation about his circle's perceived lack of intervention. "Well, that's not true," she said. "People there in the inner group did, but you did not tell Elvis Presley what to do ... He knew what he was doing."

During a previous interview with ET, Priscilla recounted the moment she found out her ex-husband had died. "I saw my sister, and she said, 'You have to go home,'" said Priscilla, a comment that immediately set her on high alert. "Instantly, I knew something was wrong. I didn't quite pinpoint it yet because [their daughter] Lisa was supposed to come home that day; he was going out on tour." She returned home to a phone call from Elvis' friend, Joe Esposito, who informed her of the life-changing news. "I will never forget this. He says to me, 'Priscilla ... it's Elvis' ... and when he told me that he was dead, it was like ... hoping to wake up from a nightmare ... and I couldn't believe that he died."