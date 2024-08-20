The Devastating Truth About Barack Obama's Childhood

Barack Obama had a childhood that was unique and all too common. On one hand, he was the son of a single mother who sometimes had to resort to food stamps to provide for her family, even though she was highly educated. Stanley Ann Dunham and Barack Obama Sr. divorced in 1964, when Obama was 2. But his father was already gone by then, having left them the previous year. Obama Sr.'s leaving left a young Obama to grapple with his identity as a mixed-race boy during the civil rights movement.

On the other, the truth about Obama's reality was complex. Obama's parents were determined academics who wanted to see positive changes, albeit through different approaches. Dunham didn't resent Obama Sr., but the young Obama still suffered the consequences. "I know the toll that being a single parent took on my mother ... And I know the toll it took on me," he said in a 2008 Father's Day speech (via Politico). During a rough patch, Dunham left her 10-year-old son with her parents and flew halfway across the world.

Obama's mother's work also took him to Southeast Asia, where he was exposed to a reality so foreign — and often so cruel — that it left him no choice but to change how he viewed the world from then on out. '"The world is complicated, Bar,' she used to say. 'That's why it's interesting,'" he recalled in an Instagram post. Obama's formative years were filled with struggles — but also powerful lessons.