The Tragic Truth About How Miles Teller Got His Face Scars

To movie buffs, Miles Teller's facial scars are just another trait that makes him easily identifiable. But to him, they are a powerful reminder that he is alive. The "Whiplash" actor survived a serious car accident that nearly killed him. Teller was about to start his junior year at New York University and was getting more serious about his acting aspirations. However, he feared the scars would hinder his career prospects. They almost did, but one director saw them as a strength.

When he auditioned to play alongside Nicole Kidman and Aaron Eckhart in the 2010 drama "Rabbit Hole," he impressed director John Cameron Mitchell not only with his talents but also with his looks. "I played a guy who is the catalyst for a deadly accident," Teller told W magazine in 2014. "The director thought it helped that I had scars." Teller is forever grateful, as he knew it was a long shot. "He convinced himself. I had no film credits," he told Variety in 2014 of the risk Mitchell took.

It also helped that he had an impact on Kidman, who might have had a hand in convincing Mitchell to bet on the newcomer. "Nicole Kidman will tell you she saw me blush, and she really liked that. When I auditioned, my character blushed. She thought it was so honest and real," he said. Regardless of whose idea it was, he got the part. And a fruitful career was born partly thanks to a tragic event in Teller's life.