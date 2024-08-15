The Clear Signs Blake Lively's Reputation In Hollywood Has Soured
Blake Lively's tone-deaf press tour for her movie "It Ends with Us" has given the internet a serious case of the ick and reminded critics of some of Lively's past transgressions. The film is based on Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel about a woman's struggle to break a cycle of abuse. However, some fans feel that Lively completely ignored the movie's sensitive subject matter and acted like she was promoting an entirely different project.
Lively's approach to getting an audience in front of her film included an endless parade of floral outfits inspired by her character, flower shop owner Lily Bloom. She was accused of behaving as though she was marketing the "Barbie" movie, and a playful promo on the "It Ends with Us" Instagram page really had people up in arms. "Grab your friends, wear your florals, and head out to see it," Lively says. "Wear your florals?? Is she kidding us? This is a DV movie! Not Gossip Girl," read one response to the video.
There's also the matter of her helicopter hubby. Lively and Ryan Reynolds' egos were on full display ahead of the movie's release. They took heat for using Lively's promotional tour to plug her haircare line and hype up Reynolds' movie "Deadpool & Wolverine" — his co-star Hugh Jackman even posed on the pink carpet with the couple at the NYC premiere of "It Ends with Us." A resurfaced interview and a bad joke about a missing royal have also lowered Lively in the esteem of some fans.
Blake Lively made a reporter rethink her profession by being rude
Blake Lively's disastrous marketing for "It Ends with Us" included a goofy interview between Ryan Reynolds and her costar Brandon Sklenar. "Wtf are you doing? This isn't Deadpool, why are you trying to be funny?" one of Reynolds' Instagram followers wrote in response to the video. Lively's followers, meanwhile, were mystified about why the domestic violence depicted in the movie was never addressed in a video on her account. In the clip, she and her co-stars Isabela Ferrer and Jenny Slate joined Colleen Hoover for a discussion about topics including body alterations and Zodiac signs. "You guys, we talked about our movie not at all. Thanks for joining us," Lively joked at the end of their girl chat. Reporter Kjersti Flaa probably would have loved to speak to that giggly, goofball version of Lively in 2016.
Amid the furor over Lively's mucked-up marketing, Flaa dropped a YouTube video titled "The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job." While speaking to ET, Lively happily gushed about the archival Britney Spears gown she wore to the "It Ends With Us" premiere. However, she bristled when Flaa tried to talk to her about her "Café Society" costumes. Instead of addressing Flaa, Lively turned to her costar Parker Posey and said, "Everyone wants to talk about the clothes, but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes."
What Blake Lively really needs is an apology tour
Blake Lively definitely owes Kjersti Flaa an apology for making a mocking comment about her that could be construed as body-shaming. Lively was pregnant at the time of their interview, and Flaa brought this up by saying, "Congrats on your little bump." Lively rudely responded to the non-pregnant reporter by shooting back, "Congrats on your little bump." Interestingly, TMZ reported that Lively got upset with her "It Ends with Us" costar Justin Baldoni because she felt that he was fat-shaming her by inquiring about her weight. He reportedly has a bad back and was worried that picking her up in one scene would aggravate his condition.
Lively has proved that she's capable of apologizing for her behavior, though. She and Ryan Reynolds have expressed regret over their infamous plantation wedding, and she admitted to messing up royally when she made a joke about Kate Middleton's long absence from the public eye. Lively had also poked fun at the photoshopped image Kate shared on Mother's Day by posting a digitally edited picture of her own on Instagram. "I'm so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I've been MIA," she wrote (via Variety). When Lively learned that Kate had cancer, she deleted the ad for her Betty Buzz drink brand. "Oh man, that post has me mortified today," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I'm sorry."