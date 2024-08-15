The Clear Signs Blake Lively's Reputation In Hollywood Has Soured

Blake Lively's tone-deaf press tour for her movie "It Ends with Us" has given the internet a serious case of the ick and reminded critics of some of Lively's past transgressions. The film is based on Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel about a woman's struggle to break a cycle of abuse. However, some fans feel that Lively completely ignored the movie's sensitive subject matter and acted like she was promoting an entirely different project.

Lively's approach to getting an audience in front of her film included an endless parade of floral outfits inspired by her character, flower shop owner Lily Bloom. She was accused of behaving as though she was marketing the "Barbie" movie, and a playful promo on the "It Ends with Us" Instagram page really had people up in arms. "Grab your friends, wear your florals, and head out to see it," Lively says. "Wear your florals?? Is she kidding us? This is a DV movie! Not Gossip Girl," read one response to the video.

There's also the matter of her helicopter hubby. Lively and Ryan Reynolds' egos were on full display ahead of the movie's release. They took heat for using Lively's promotional tour to plug her haircare line and hype up Reynolds' movie "Deadpool & Wolverine" — his co-star Hugh Jackman even posed on the pink carpet with the couple at the NYC premiere of "It Ends with Us." A resurfaced interview and a bad joke about a missing royal have also lowered Lively in the esteem of some fans.