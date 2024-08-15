Gena Rowlands, The Notebook Star, Dead At 94

Acclaimed actor Gena Rowlands, a four-time Emmy and two-time Golden Globe winner, has died. She was 94 years old. Renowned for her roles in nearly a dozen films directed by her husband, actor-director John Cassavetes, and her memorable performance in her son Nick Cassavetes' film "The Notebook."

Rowlands' death was confirmed by TMZ, which also reported her family was with her until the end. In addition to Nick, Rowlands leaves behind two daughters, Alexandra and Zoe, who all went on to become actor-directors. Nick shared in June that Rowlands, like her character in Allie in The Notebook, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

While Rowlands is perhaps best recognized by modern audiences for portraying the elder version of Rachel McAdams' character in "The Notebook," her acting career began way back in the 1950s. After leaving the University of Wisconsin to chase her Hollywood dreams, Rowlands initially performed in plays and dabbled in television work. "I think that I was lucky to have that period of time because everything was so exciting and new," she once shared with Interview Magazine. "I went to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which was in Carnegie Hall, which itself was exciting." However, it was her partnership with John that truly established her as a force in the field.