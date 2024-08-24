How Celine Dion Brutally Confirmed She Can't Stand Donald Trump
Beloved singer Celine Dion has brutally confirmed that she's not a fan of Donald Trump, even though he's clearly a fan of hers. However, her condemnation of the controversial businessman-turned-politician wasn't delivered via a scathing takedown on TikTok or YouTube, or even as a short-lived Instagram Story. Instead, Dion employed her team to deny Trump the right to soundtrack his attempted political comeback with her timeless vocals. In case you missed it, Trump, the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, whipped out Dion's classic hit, "My Heart Will Go On," produced for the "Titanic" soundtrack, as he addressed a hoard of his supporters in Montana.
Trump campaign plays the theme from the Titanic at his rally pic.twitter.com/lspVW1hA5I
— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 10, 2024
However, Dion, a Canadian citizen who's lived in the U.S. for decades, wasn't here for the Trump affiliation. "Today, Celine Dion's management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc, became aware of the unauthorised usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing 'My Heart Will Go On' at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana," read the singer's social media statement posted to X in August 2024. "In no way is this use authorised, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use." Hilariously, Dion's team added, "... And really, THAT song?" likely referring to the very unhappy fate the "Titanic" characters faced.
As always, social media has reacted to Dion's Trump diss, and many of them are comparing the characters' disastrous fates to his recent political efforts.
Social media is loving Donald Trump's diss
Celine Dion has riled up Donald Trump's detractors, and they're having a field day.
For example, some users got super creative with photoshop after the singer's team slammed Donald Trump's co-opting of her colossal hit. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, superimposed Donald Trump and his VP pick, J.D. Vance onto the "Titanic" movie poster positioned the way the film's stars, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet posed in the '90s. "Trumptanic. Collide With Failure. This November," read the new movie poster. So far, the post has racked up over 1,400 likes and several hundred reposts. Another user posted a photo of a Trump 2020 flag submerged on a boat under water. "Thank you ... On the other hand, Trump's campaign is the Titanic," they tweeted.
I'd also check to make sure he didn't use the song in his new movie... pic.twitter.com/AjFAJpVY0J
— SnarkTank (@TheSnarkTank99) August 10, 2024
Interestingly, many social media users actually agreed with Trump's use of the song, but not necessarily the way he probably intended. "The song is very apropos, since it's about a sinking ship, with a band (team) that kept playing to deflect from the failure of the leader," tweeted another user. "It tracks, but they should've asked for permission. Lol." "I hope she sues Trump and RNC. But I have to say using the Titanic theme song for the Trump campaign is very appropriate for this sinking political campaign," tweeted another. Of course, many more are just here for the drama, including one user who tweeted, "Absolutely iconic. Drag them, Celine, drag them to the cleaners and back." Ouch!
Donald Trump usually struggles to find musical support
Celine Dion dissed Donald Trump on a nation platform, so he'll probably eventually respond. So far, however, he's yet to dissolve into a diatribe about why it's not fair that the star won't allow him to use her music for his political gain. Then again, it's not like he hasn't been down this road before. Over the years, numerous artists, including Sinead O'Connor, Adele, and Rihanna have inadvertently revealed their feelings about Trump by denying him the chance to blast their music. By the way, this is actually Dion's second time turning him down, as she was one of many Hollywood stars who sidestepped an invitation to perform at Trump's Presidential inauguration in 2016, according to The Wrap.
Donald Trump goes after Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Bon Jovi for supporting the Democratic Party. pic.twitter.com/m6MLHyTlwk
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 2, 2020
By the way, we already have a pretty good idea of how Trump would respond to Dion, given he's lashed out at her peers who've slyly shunned him in the past. For example, Trump complained about Lady Gaga, Beyonce, and more after they enthusiastically supported Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential race. "Now, he's got Lady Gaga. Lady Gaga," he said in a video from one of his campaign rallies broadcast by C-SPAN. "I can tell you stories about Lady Gaga, I can tell you stories." Meanwhile, Trump claimed that Jon Bon Jovi "kisses my a**" behind the scenes. Trump also went after Beyonce and Jay-Z, whom he criticized for dropping F bombs while supporting Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.
Yeah, we can probably expect a response on Dion.