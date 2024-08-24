How Celine Dion Brutally Confirmed She Can't Stand Donald Trump

Beloved singer Celine Dion has brutally confirmed that she's not a fan of Donald Trump, even though he's clearly a fan of hers. However, her condemnation of the controversial businessman-turned-politician wasn't delivered via a scathing takedown on TikTok or YouTube, or even as a short-lived Instagram Story. Instead, Dion employed her team to deny Trump the right to soundtrack his attempted political comeback with her timeless vocals. In case you missed it, Trump, the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, whipped out Dion's classic hit, "My Heart Will Go On," produced for the "Titanic" soundtrack, as he addressed a hoard of his supporters in Montana.

Trump campaign plays the theme from the Titanic at his rally pic.twitter.com/lspVW1hA5I — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 10, 2024

However, Dion, a Canadian citizen who's lived in the U.S. for decades, wasn't here for the Trump affiliation. "Today, Celine Dion's management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc, became aware of the unauthorised usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing 'My Heart Will Go On' at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana," read the singer's social media statement posted to X in August 2024. "In no way is this use authorised, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use." Hilariously, Dion's team added, "... And really, THAT song?" likely referring to the very unhappy fate the "Titanic" characters faced.

As always, social media has reacted to Dion's Trump diss, and many of them are comparing the characters' disastrous fates to his recent political efforts.