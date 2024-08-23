The Heartbreaking Way Wolfgang Van Halen Honors His Late Father When He Performs

Mammoth WVH founder and guitarist, Wolfgang Van Halen, lost his father and best friend, Eddie Van Halen in 2020, and he's found a heartbreaking way to honor him. Eddie, who was one of the most influential members of the Grammy Award-winning rock group, Van Halen, succumbed to throat cancer in October of that year. Following his death, Wolfgang, who's also the son of actor Valerie Bertinelli, highlighted his tragic passing with a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. However, the impact of his father's death has continued to permeate throughout his personal life and also through his career.

During a June 2021 interview with People, Wolfgang, who's carved out his own lane within the rock sphere, explained the depths of his grief. "It's really tough," said the star. "I guess I'm a good actor when it comes to pretending that everything is okay. But it's really not." He continued, "What really helps me keep going is my dad, because if I just gave up and stopped and crawled in a hole, which I feel like doing every day, I know he'd be really pissed off at me." Wolfgang also admitted that he prioritized his father's well-being over pushing his music during Eddie's final days. "Not a single regret," he added of his choice. "I put everything on hold with my album to spend every waking second with my dad." Since Eddie's death, Wolfgang has done his best to keep his spirit alive.