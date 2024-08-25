Inappropriate Outfits The View Co-Hosts Were Caught Wearing
"The View" has churned through an alarming number of co-hosts since the late Barbara Walters created the hit talk show back in the late '90s, and each one has left their style imprint on the show — for better or worse. While most talk show hosts of that era stuck to a safe uniform of pantsuits and A-line skirts, recent years have seen these media personalities embrace more of their personal style both on and off the show. However, some of these fashion choices have been, well, a bit questionable — ranging from mildly inappropriate to downright cringe.
To be fair, the hosts usually get through their tapings without too much fashion fuss. Sara Haines, for example, though she wasn't able to escape a mention below, rarely has a bad fashion day on set. The same goes for Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin, who are usually dressed to the nines. But not all of the hosts share the same flair for fashion. Alyssa Farah Griffin has had at least one style snafu. So has Joy Behar, who famously has a quirky sense of style. Then there's Whoopi Goldberg, whose taste in fashion is a widely debated topic for a reason, though she's long past the point of caring about critiques of her style. Of course, we can't mention hosts who've worn inappropriate looks without tagging Meghan McCain.
Without further ado, here are some of the co-hosts' worst fashion attempts!
Joy Behar's red pants were a fashion fail
Co-host and comic extraordinaire Joy Behar has always marched to the beat of her own fashion drum. But while her zany fashion sense has mostly worked in tandem with her career over the years, there have been a couple of times when her style choices totally stole the focus from whatever controversial topics she'd initiated (and probably instigated) that day. For example, in 2023, Behar stepped out in a bold black and red ensemble that probably seemed like a great idea on the rack, but didn't quite hit the mark in reality. Behar's bright red, high-waisted pants, which gathered at the waist with a drawstring, were a major eyesore and all that anyone tuned in that day could focus on.
But before you color us with the dramatic brush, one of Behar's co-hosts even took umbrage with her daring 'fit. Ana Navarro sent Behar a sly text to poke fun at her pants. "I got a text from Ana Navarro ... and she goes, 'Pull your pants down. They're riding all the way up to your boobs,'" Behar shared during the broadcast. However, Navarro, who was absent from the show that day, didn't stop there and totally stuck the landing on her fashion diss. "She said, 'You look like Urkel,'" Behar added. However, Behar took the chiding like a champ and didn't use the teasing as an excuse to storm off the stage like former "The View" co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck circa 2006. "How's this, Ana?" she shot back as she hiked her pants up even higher.
Whoopi Goldberg's birthday getup failed to impress
Whoopi Goldberg is arguably one of the greatest additions "The View" has had since she joined the panel in 2007. But while she's been widely lauded for her ability to moderate the panel, her style is something else. The actor/talk show host has explored a ton of bold looks throughout her career, but her wardrobe on "The View," composed of leggings, button-downs, and oversized shawls, is a divisive subject to this day. However, one of her biggest style fails happened outside of "The View" when she attended Patti Labelle's 80th birthday celebration wearing an oversized black and white romper that ballooned around her figure. She paired the look with a white collared shirt, which also seemed out of place.
That said, Goldberg's black-and-white number still managed to make it on air. After the party, Labelle dropped by "The View" for a cooking segment and actually revealed that Goldberg wasn't just an attendee — she threw the whole shebang! During the segment, Alyssa Farah Griffin said, "I understand our very own Whoopi threw you a surprise 80th birthday party." Labelle responded, "Whoopi and my son gave me the best party of all. I was so shocked when I went in the place. I knew it had to be a party because I put on my party dress." As the iconic artist detailed some of the flashier aspects of her surprise shindig, producers showed photos of Goldberg and Labelle at the event.
Alyssa Farah Griffin put her shirt on wrong
Like Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin's fashion faux pas happened while "The View" cameras were rolling. In July 2023, Griffin showed up to work wearing an oddly constructed, baby blue, striped button-down that only had one shoulder cut-out and fell across her shoulders in a very unflattering way. Of course, we know that fashion sometimes involves risks that aren't always understood by the masses. Unfortunately, for Griffin, that's the stance her opinionated co-hosts took up during the segment as they debated ways to help Griffin fix her oddly fitted shirt. Fortunately, Fran, the show's costume designer, joined the hosts on stage at the perfect moment, revealing that Griffin was wearing the shirt wrong.
Upon her entrance, Fran effortlessly adjusted it up on her shoulders until the asymmetrical nightmare looked presentable. "The shirt is right because the shirt's really supposed to be worn like this," said the stylist. "So I'm wrong?" Griffin returned. Of course, Whoopi Goldberg also slid in a hilarious jab, comparing Griffin to a construction worker who just came out from under a building. As for what motivated Griffin to shift her shirt to the side, she revealed that she wanted to embrace the "cold shoulder" look before acquiescing to the stylists' guidance. "You cannot trust me with fashion, which is why we have Fran," she said as she hugged the staff member. You see, self-awareness is a good thing!
Sara Haines dared to be different
Of all the co-hosts, Sara Haines probably has one of the most classic, palatable styles, but she has also stepped out of fashion line before. However, she pushed some major fashion boundaries when she wore a leather skirt with a high, asymmetrical split that totally caught the attention of her peers. "Quit looking at my skirt, you guys! I have two neighbors looking straight down," Haines protested lightly after noticing her peers' fixation with her skirt (via Newsweek). In response, Whoopi Goldberg said, "I looked down and something winked at me," prompting Haines to say that she expected such comments from men, but not her all-female panel. And, while Haines didn't take the mocking quite as well as Alyssa Farah Griffin, she managed to keep it together.
Of course, this wasn't the only time that Haines' co-hosts had fun at her expense. In June 2023, Joy Behar joked about her sporting a dress with a front-facing zipper. "And now I throw the baton over to Ms. Sara Haines, who tried her dress on backward this morning," Behar said as she pivoted to Haines during a summer-centered segment (via Decider). To be fair, the dress wasn't all that out there — except for its inverted zipper — but it was obviously unique enough to generate jokes from her co-workers, thus warranting it as a fashion fail. In response, she said, "It happens, it's an occupational hazard," proving that fashion doesn't always have to be a serious matter!
Meghan McCain tried something new, but maybe shouldn't have
Look, Meghan McCain hasn't been a host on "The View" for several years, but she committed so many style offenses during her run that including her was a given. But she gets more of an honorable mention, as our beef isn't necessarily with her frocks. While she certainly donned some interesting looks over the years, her most egregious fashion fails are connected to the overly flashy hairstyles that she sported during her years on the show, ranging from her double buns to her one-sided fishtail braids to even her overly-curly and teased hairstyles. However, one of her most unforgettable fashion offenses occurred during a February 2021 episode of "The View" centered on COVID-19 vaccines.
McCain wore her hair parted to one side, with a cascading bang composed of a twist, which fed into a much longer twist over her right shoulder. She paired the hairstyle with a sweatshirt in an unflattering shade of green that definitely didn't complement her hairstyle. But don't blame her choices on her stylist. During an interview with The Cut, McCain's hairstylist put most of the creative control in her hands. "I'm not slapping something on her and being like, 'Take THAT!" said Carmen Curry. She continued, "I'm not telling her what to do all the time ... I want her to feel comfortable, I want her to feel confident with what I'm doing, and I want her to like it overall, and she does."