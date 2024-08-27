Whatever Happened To Rob Gronkowski?
Since retiring officially (for the second time) from the NFL in 2022, Rob Gronkowski has continued to make a name for himself in new playing fields. From philanthropy and advocacy to returning to his roots, the four-time Super Bowl champion has channeled new ways to keep himself busy. Those endeavors have not only kept him busy, but also elevated his star power to even bigger levels.
Since retiring, the guy known as "Gronk" has made more appearances than ever before on TV, online, and everything in between. But at the same time, he hasn't strayed far from his football expertise, as he's maintained a presence in the NFL season in more ways than one. "[I'm] definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me," he shared with ESPN. "But [I'm] done with football and stepping my feet into the business world, business ventures, and just seeing what's out there and where I can find my place." Here's what Gronk has been up to since his exit from the field.
He retired ... for good
Despite initially retiring in 2019 after nine seasons with the New England Patriots, Rob Gronkowski returned to football the next year to rejoin superstar quarterback and fellow former Patriot Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronkowski helped secure the Buccaneers' second Super Bowl trophy in 2021 before retiring for good in 2022.
"I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," he shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well."
Some expressed hesitation that Gronk was retired for good based on his track record, but he set the record straight to the media. "I'm done with football," he told Mike Reiss in a clip posted to X. "[But I'm] definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me ... [Now I'm] stepping my feet into the business world, the business ventures. Just seeing what's out there and where I can, you know, find my place."
Rob Gronkowski turned his attention to television
After retiring for the second time, Rob Gronkowski pivoted his career to a new field: television. He didn't stray far from his football roots, though, as he landed an on-air analyst spot with FOX Sports, a job he previously held after his first retirement. Many have taken the chance to rib the former footballer for his quirks on screen – including his former colleagues and coaches.
"Gronk, I've been watching you on 'Fox NFL Sunday.' And I'm begging you, please stop doing your job," former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick joked during "The Roast of Tom Brady." "Do another job. Do somebody else's job." Despite the jokes, Gronk has made moves as an analyst, even winning his first Emmy Award for his role on "Fox NFL Sunday" in 2023.
Gronkowski has also turned his eyes to hosting. In 2022, he joined actor Miranda Cosgrove as co-host of the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. "I've always been a kid at heart, so co-hosting the slimiest award show of the year will be an extraordinary time for me," he said in a statement (via Deadline). "I'm looking forward to bringing the fun that I have on and off the field to kids at home."
He stepped up his endorsement game
Besides his hosting gigs, Rob Gronkowski has been seen all over television with a variety of endorsement deals and corresponding commercials. Gronk has appeared in dozens of ads for brands like USAA, Candy Crush, Tide Pods, and Subway. One of the more notable advertisements includes a pair of endorsements for FanDuel called the "Kick of Destiny," which made waves during the 2024 Super Bowl. For the sports betting brand, the athlete tried his luck at kicking field goals as part of the promotion, but ultimately missed, thus winning $10 million for users who bet that he would lose. "I love doing things like this," Gronkowski shared at a press conference for FanDuel. "I love to stay busy with activities ... I love learning new skills."
Gronkowski also made a frugal business decision when it comes to his endorsement deals. As he revealed in his 2015 book, "It's Good to be Gronk," he only spent the money he earned from his advertising appearances to fund his lifestyle, instead saving his NFL salaries year over year. By 2022, he had amassed approximately $70 million throughout his 11-year football career and hadn't spent a single cent. "I live off my marketing money and haven't blown it on any big-money expensive cars, expensive jewelry or tattoos and still wear my favorite pair of jeans from high school," he wrote at the time (via ESPN).
His business acumen soared
Rob Gronkowski has certainly made a name for himself in more than just football. Apart from his endorsements and viral ads, he has also partnered with businesses, like BYLT Basics. "I like being comfortable, and BYLT has some of the most comfortable clothes I have ever worn in my life," he told Forbes. "Overall, they have everything I need from A to Z, from morning to night, and it's super comfortable. And that's what I'm looking for. It's easy, it's a style, and it's legendary as well." He has also used the partnership with BYLT to promote some of his other brands, including Gronk Fitness and Ice Shaker.
Through all of his partnerships, Gronk has searched for partners that echo the combination of leadership and camaraderie that he found on the football field. "You want to do business with people that you're comfortable with," he continued to Forbes. "You want to do business with people that are like-minded with yourself, that want to achieve greatness, that want to keep working hard, put the work in."
Gronk became an advocate for animals
For Rob Gronkowski, it's more than just sports that drive him. The former football player has a known love of animals, and has advocated for them in more ways than one. In 2023, he partnered with animal health service Anivive Lifesciences to raise awareness for valley fever, an ailment that pets can be afflicted with in drier states. Gronk, who attended the University of Arizona, had dual inspiration to join forces with the company: He has seen the effects of the disease on animals in the state, and he has his own dog that he wants to take care of. "I just couldn't have imagined just how dramatic it would be — how much trauma would be to see my dog go through a tough time," he shared at a partnership launch event (via News3 Las Vegas).
Gronk has also taken his advocacy to the state level, working with Arizona Representative David Schweikert to rally for a vaccine for the disease, which can affect both dogs and humans. He's not all talk, either — he even donated $1 million to research in creating and vetting the vaccine. "[I] want to be a part of saving pets lives with a company that is making treatments and vaccines that have never been done before," he said in a statement (per PR Newswire).
He split from (and reconciled with) his longtime girlfriend
Rob Gronkowski has loved, lost, and loved again in the years since his retirement from the NFL. Since meeting former New England Patriots cheerleader Camille Kostek in 2013, the two have shared an on-and-off again relationship over the course of more than a decade. While the famous couple have flaunted their love publicly, Kostek revealed in 2024 that the couple had broken up at one point in their relationship, something that ultimately helped them learn about themselves and each other. "We've been able to break up, do our thing and get back together and heal in different ways, and learn and grow through the years," she shared with Page Six.
The pair seems stronger than ever, and the topic of marriage has become more prevalent. Despite not tying the knot just yet, the pair have started their own family. Gronk and Kostek are puppy parents to a French bulldog named Ralphie, who even has his own Instagram account. Taking care of their furry friend has also inspired the couple to perhaps continue growing their brood someday. "Everyone says a dog gets you ready for parenthood and so, eventually down the road, I believe that I'll be ready for a kid now," Gronkowski revealed to Hello! In 2023.
He continues to give back to others
Both Rob Gronkowski and his longtime partner, Camille Kostek, have focused on philanthropy in their post NFL careers. In 2023, the couple co-founded Voomerang, a digital sweepstakes platform that garners funds for various charities. The duo are so committed to the platform that they even participated in an ice water plunge during Voomerang's launch announcement to help raise funds for several foundations. "It's a fun, new innovative way ... to raise money," Gronkowski shared on "Good Morning America" during the plunge. "That's what we love to do, give away luxury prizes to lucky winners."
One of the foundations that have benefitted from the platform is Gronk's own philanthropic venture that he co-founded with his family, the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation. Though the initiative began during his stint in the NFL, he has continued to spearhead the entity through numerous events and appearances. "What better way to give back then to give back to our future, the kids," he shared in a statement on the foundation's official website. "Helping to give kids the support they need to succeed and to live a healthy lifestyle is awesome."
Gronk has returned to his New England roots on special occasions
Even though he left the New England Patriots in 2019, Rob Gronkowski is still considered a legend in the New England area. He has made appearances at several major Boston-area events, from throwing (or spiking) the first pitch at a Boston Red Sox game to serving as the grand marshal for the Boston Marathon in 2024. During the latter appearance, the former athlete even reminisced about other high profile events in the city, such as the three unforgettable Super Bowl parades that he participated in during his tenure with the city's football team.
It's not just waving at adoring crowds that has brought Gronk back to his Boston roots. He has also been honored with the Patriots' Award, which recognizes individuals for their humanitarianism and significance in the community. "Giving back has always been a priority in my life," he said in a statement to the Boston Athletic Association. "This community has supported me throughout my entire career. Now it's time for me to give back to help set others up for their own journey, especially the youth."
He would resurrect his football career, but only for the Olympics
Many have questioned whether or not Rob Gronkowski would return to the football field, especially after retiring and unretiring over the course of a few years. The former footballer has been adamant about not returning, especially after experiencing a number of injuries that continued to impact his career. "One day, I can go through them all and tell my kids," he once joked about his roster of injuries to ESPN.
But there may be one exception to Gronkowski's retirement rule — in particular, one with both national and international appeal. When asked about participating in the new flag football competition planned for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, Gronk has been decidedly more open to returning to his athletic roots for a gold medal. "Hopefully there's no tryouts and they just accept me," he told TMZ. "But I'm in. I'm going for that if there is flag football in the Olympics in 2028. USA going all the way!"