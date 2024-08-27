Whatever Happened To Rob Gronkowski?

Since retiring officially (for the second time) from the NFL in 2022, Rob Gronkowski has continued to make a name for himself in new playing fields. From philanthropy and advocacy to returning to his roots, the four-time Super Bowl champion has channeled new ways to keep himself busy. Those endeavors have not only kept him busy, but also elevated his star power to even bigger levels.

Since retiring, the guy known as "Gronk" has made more appearances than ever before on TV, online, and everything in between. But at the same time, he hasn't strayed far from his football expertise, as he's maintained a presence in the NFL season in more ways than one. "[I'm] definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me," he shared with ESPN. "But [I'm] done with football and stepping my feet into the business world, business ventures, and just seeing what's out there and where I can find my place." Here's what Gronk has been up to since his exit from the field.