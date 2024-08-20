Jill Biden Confuses 2024 DNC For The Nightclub With Inappropriate Tacky Dress
Dr. Jill Biden was one of several speakers, including President Joe Biden and actor Tony Goldwyn, who took the stage at the first night of the Democratic National Convention, which commenced on August 19, 2024. The esteemed former educator roused the crowd with an impassioned speech about her and Joe's 50-year marriage, his presidential efforts, and his enthusiastic support for Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential run. Unfortunately, Jill's dress proved to be a total distraction to her otherwise awe-inspiring words. Usually, Jill sports a refined (and very pricy) wardrobe, but her light blue DNC dress seemed more fitting for a night club than a high-stakes political event that will probably be a career-defining milestone for Joe Biden, who historically dropped out of the election.
In case you weren't one of the millions of people who tuned in to the DNC broadcasts, Jill wore a figure-hugging, blue dress emblazoned with glitter/or sequins. So far, there's been no talk of what designer put Dr. Jill in the flashy number, but that may be for the best. While the look could've worked during a different setting, like a more casual gala, it simply proved to be a little tacky amid the sea of pantsuits in the patriotic crowd.
First Daughter Ashley Biden: "Dad, you always tell us, but we don't tell you enough: you are the love of our lives and the life of our love." ♥ pic.twitter.com/omA8V56xGG
— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 20, 2024
Speaking of pantsuits, Jill's daughter, Ashley Biden wore a much more appropriate look: a gorgeous, crisp, white pantsuit, which definitely screamed presidential (or at least presidential adjacent). Meanwhile, Dr. Jill missed the mark entirely.
How social media reacted to Jill Biden's dress
Jill Biden is one of the most well-received first ladies in history, but that doesn't mean that social media lets her get away with fashion fails. While Jill has a respectable track record in the fashion department, her dress for the Democratic National Convention was totally out of place, and social media knows it! Ever the vocal crowd, online users shared some very interesting tweets. For example, one fan compared Jill's dress to a "freakum dress," the term coined by Beyonce in her hit '00s song of the same name. "One thing Dr. Jill Biden gone do is step!! She said keep those pantsuits for the politicians, Bring me my freakum dress!" tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. A second user tweeted, "Jill Biden got her club dress on. I see you."
Of course, that's not the only thing that folks on social media compared the first lady's dress to. Underneath a post which inaccurately called Jill the president, and inquired into her outfit of choice, one user compared her dress to a household staple. "Jill Biden's dress made from garbage bags," wrote the fashion critic. "Jill Biden's dress looks like a rubber sleeve for an automotive shock absorber," tweeted another user. "Something I didn't expect to see today: Jill Biden's DNC iridescent rubber tube dress entrance to Fatboy Slim's 'Praise You,'" a third user tweeted. And, finally, a fourth X user asked: "Is Jill Biden wearing a space suit?"