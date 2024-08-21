Michelle Obama's DNC 2024 Outfit Shows Off Her Most Controversial Asset And The Response Is Crystal Clear
At the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Michelle Obama didn't just borrow from Kamala Harris' fashion playbook — she upped the ante, leaving critics popping their veins. While Harris made waves in a tan suit that had everyone reminiscing about Barack Obama's so-called "unpresidential" moment when he wore a tan ensemble of his own all those years ago (aka the one that critics said looked "unpresidential"), Michelle decided to make her own statement by going sleeveless, putting those legendary arms front and center.
It's no secret that Michelle's arms have their own fanbase, and it's not hard to see why. With their chiseled perfection, they've inspired everything from workout routines to a reported surge in brachioplasties (yes, people have reportedly gotten surgery to emulate those arms). Then again, her biceps have also sparked plenty of unnecessary controversy, with critics clutching their pearls over her sleeveless outfits, labeling them "inappropriate," and even chalking them up to some of her worst-dressed moments.
But we all know that Michelle's arms are a fashion statement all on their own, whether she's in a thin-strapped top or an off-shoulder dress. And at the 2024 DNC, those iconic arms made a much-anticipated return on a larger stage, much to the delight of fans (or should we say arm stans?) everywhere.
Fans loved the comeback of Michelle's arms
Everyone practically forgot about Michelle Obama's edgy hair makeover the moment she hit the stage in a power suit that put her famous arms on full display — and honestly, who could blame them? The former first lady showed up in a navy blue Monse ensemble that screamed business, and the crowd — including the ones at home — absolutely ate it up.
"Michelle Obama's Monse reconstructed suit is perf! — Bearing her arms + a reimagining of a men's suit. What a statement," one fan tweeted, with another gushing, "I'd like to report a murder! @MichelleObama freaking killed it while bareing arms & looking amazing!" The jokes kept pouring in, too, with some suggesting that Michelle's decision to bare her arms was a move to boost Kamala Harris' chances at the Oval Office. "Michelle Obama bringing out her Ray Of Light-era arms every 4 years to inspire voters," one quipped. "I love seeing the most amazing First Lady @MichelleObama SHOWING OFF HER ARMS TO TROLL #MAGA!!!" said another.
Michelle, for her part, knows that fans are fixated on her arms, but she admitted to dialing back on the intense workouts that made those biceps iconic. "I am still physically active, and my goal now, instead of having 'Michelle Obama arms,' I just want to keep moving," she previously told People. "If I can walk and move, I don't have to run. I don't have to beat everyone. I've had to change the way I see myself in my health space." To be fair, even with fewer bicep curls, her arms still look pretty darn great!