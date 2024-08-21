Body Language Expert Tells Us Obamas' 2024 DNC Hug Is Galaxies Apart From Trumps' Icy Chemistry

The 2024 Democratic National Convention began on August 19 and former President of the United States Barack Obama gave his speech on the second day. Per usual, his wife Michelle Obama was alongside him and gave a riveting speech of her own before introducing the Columbia University grad. "Please welcome America's 44th president and the love of my life, Barack Obama," Michelle told the screaming crowd (via 11 Alive). As Barack walked onto the stage, he did a jaunty walk and embraced Michelle, who warmly received his hug. The two shared a few private quips, and he whispered something in her ear, making her laugh.

Their interaction was a stark contrast between Donald and Melania Trump's hug on the last night of the 2024 Republican National Convention in July. Not only was the former model largely absent during Donald's campaign, but she was also absent from the list of speech-givers during the convention. When Melania did make her appearance, "The Apprentice" star was visibly surprised to see her and gave her a chaste kiss on the cheek, per BBC. The two joined hands as they walked off the stage, but their energy was vastly different from the Obamas.

Fraud-busting body language expert Traci Brown honed in on the contrast, and while it's no secret that Donald and Melania sleep in separate bedrooms, it's even more clear that they're lacking the affection the Obamas have for each other.