Melania & Donald Trump Have Rare Playful Moment At 2024 RNC But We're Not Buying It
For a very long time, Melania Trump has steered clear of her husband's political campaign, but on the final night of the convention, she showed up in a very big way — and even had a few playful moments with Donald Trump. That said, her months of no-shows leading up to the convention make it tough to see the moments as completely genuine.
To rehash, in his RNC 2024 speech, Donald gave Melania a very big shout out. "I am deeply honored to be joined by my amazing wife Melania," he said, before gushing over the letter to America she wrote in wake of his assassination attempt (via NBC Chicago). In response, Melania flashed a giant grin — dare we say the happiest we've seen her in a while. The more playful moment came when she joined him on stage, though. As seen in ABC News' footage from the event, it almost appeared as though she was sneaking up on him, and as she finally reached him, Donald seemed genuinely surprised. The couple laughed before going into a crazy awkward attempt by Donald at kissing his wife, with Melania going instead for a hug. However, even with the awkwardness, they seemed to laugh it off and moved to the side holding hands as the rest of the Trump family joined them.
It certainly seemed as though they were a happy couple with a fun side — but again, we're not sure if we can take this at face value.
Melania has avoided her husband for months
Even with the playful display at the 2024 Republican National Convention, Melania Trump has been notably absent from her husband's public appearances for months. In fact, her complete avoidance of his hush money trial prompted a ton of speculation over whether the couple would stay together, and legal experts even weighed in on what might happen if Melania did file for divorce, post-guilty verdict.
With that in mind, the fact that Melania appeared at the RNC as if there hadn't been months of headlines over the state of her marriage certainly does seem a little fishy. Especially, it should be noted, as her former chief of staff Stephanie Grisham actually told CNN there would be big problems for Donald Trump's campaign if she felt humiliated by the trial. "I can guarantee you that she's not happy right now, and that he's quite worried about that," she said. Enter, actor Bruno Amato's claim via X, formerly Twitter, that she was paid millions of dollars to show up at the RNC. At the time of this writing, there has been nothing to back up Amato's claim, so we'll rule it as pure speculation, though it is an interesting theory.
All that said, Melania has subtly confirmed she'd never leave Donald, post-assassination attempt. Prior to that, they also seemed very happy together at Barron's graduation. Maybe, then, the playful moments at the RNC were genuine. However, we're not holding our breath.