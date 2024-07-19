Melania & Donald Trump Have Rare Playful Moment At 2024 RNC But We're Not Buying It

For a very long time, Melania Trump has steered clear of her husband's political campaign, but on the final night of the convention, she showed up in a very big way — and even had a few playful moments with Donald Trump. That said, her months of no-shows leading up to the convention make it tough to see the moments as completely genuine.

To rehash, in his RNC 2024 speech, Donald gave Melania a very big shout out. "I am deeply honored to be joined by my amazing wife Melania," he said, before gushing over the letter to America she wrote in wake of his assassination attempt (via NBC Chicago). In response, Melania flashed a giant grin — dare we say the happiest we've seen her in a while. The more playful moment came when she joined him on stage, though. As seen in ABC News' footage from the event, it almost appeared as though she was sneaking up on him, and as she finally reached him, Donald seemed genuinely surprised. The couple laughed before going into a crazy awkward attempt by Donald at kissing his wife, with Melania going instead for a hug. However, even with the awkwardness, they seemed to laugh it off and moved to the side holding hands as the rest of the Trump family joined them.

It certainly seemed as though they were a happy couple with a fun side — but again, we're not sure if we can take this at face value.