We Gave Barron Trump A Face Tattoo Makeover (Sorry, Donald!)
There's no denying that Barron Trump is the apple of his father's eye — and, while he remains something of a mystery to the public, something tells us he's not planning on rebelling against his dear old dad any time soon. However, we couldn't help but wonder what it might look like if he did. Enter face tattoos: an accessory Donald Trump has spoken against in the past. Luckily, Static Media's photo editor was on hand to give us an exclusive glimpse at just what that might look like.
Some may remember that a while ago, we wanted to see what Jelly Roll would look like without face tattoos, so our photo editors did their thing. At the time, Jelly Roll had mentioned that he regretted most of his tats. So, why bring Barron into it? Let's just call this a case of same-same, but different.
In June 2024, a video resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter) of Donald's advice to a much-younger Barron. At the time, Barron was headed out for his very first day at school, and his dad told him he was expecting good grades. He then added, "And, you know what else? No tattoos. I don't ever want to see tattoos on you." Tbh, they do say the universe doesn't understand negatives, so all we really heard is, "Tattoos on you." JK, we're just here to troll.
Barron Trump with face tats is a sight to behold
As it turns out, Donald Trump may have been on to something when he said he never wanted to see tattoos on his youngest son. Face tats simply don't gel with the overall aesthetic of the youngster previously
referred to by Melania Trump as a mini Donald
. Of course, this is someone who had a penchant for formal suits as a 7-year-old, so we're not shocked. Donald, you're in luck.
It is worth noting that if Barron did at some point decide to try out some ink, his father's supporters might not have much of a problem with it. For starters, Barron is a star in many Trumpers' eyes. After all, who can forget that he outshone his siblings at the 2024 Republican National Convention despite ditching it? What's more, as reported by Brut Media's Instagram page, Trump tattoos are actually on the rise with his diehard fans. Yes, even those of the forehead variety.
If nothing else, there's also the fact that in recent months, Donald has earned a particularly ardent (if unexpected) supporter in Amber Rose, who famously has her kids' names tatted on her forehead. Given that Rose sang Donald's praises at the RNC, it probably wouldn't be wise on his part to go off at his son if he did decide to nip down to his local tattoo parlor. It's just as well Barron doesn't seem to be particularly rebellious, then.