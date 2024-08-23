We Gave Barron Trump A Face Tattoo Makeover (Sorry, Donald!)

There's no denying that Barron Trump is the apple of his father's eye — and, while he remains something of a mystery to the public, something tells us he's not planning on rebelling against his dear old dad any time soon. However, we couldn't help but wonder what it might look like if he did. Enter face tattoos: an accessory Donald Trump has spoken against in the past. Luckily, Static Media's photo editor was on hand to give us an exclusive glimpse at just what that might look like.

Some may remember that a while ago, we wanted to see what Jelly Roll would look like without face tattoos, so our photo editors did their thing. At the time, Jelly Roll had mentioned that he regretted most of his tats. So, why bring Barron into it? Let's just call this a case of same-same, but different.

In June 2024, a video resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter) of Donald's advice to a much-younger Barron. At the time, Barron was headed out for his very first day at school, and his dad told him he was expecting good grades. He then added, "And, you know what else? No tattoos. I don't ever want to see tattoos on you." Tbh, they do say the universe doesn't understand negatives, so all we really heard is, "Tattoos on you." JK, we're just here to troll.