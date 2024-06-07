We Wanted To See Jelly Roll Without Face Tattoos, So We Made It Happen

It's no secret that Jelly Roll has some major regrets over some of his tattoos — so since at Nicki Swift we aim to serve, we got an exclusive look at what he would look like if they weren't there. And boy, does the country singer look different, sans the ink!

ICYMI, Jelly Roll has spoken on several occasions about why he wishes he'd thought twice about some of his tats. Actually, make that most of them. Asked if he regretted any of his tattoos in a 2023 interview with Audacy, he didn't hold back. "Oh, 96% of them!" A few months later, he felt the same. In fact, it seemed he actually had even more regret. In an interview with GQ, he chuckled, "I regret 98% of these tattoos, 97% — almost all of them." Part of that comes down to the tattoos themselves. As the singer went on to explain to the outlet, the biggest issue was that many the tats didn't even mean anything to him anymore. "Like, core philosophies I rooted my life in when I was 17. And now I'm 40, I'm like, 'What the f*** was I thinking?'" he quipped. It was a sentiment he'd shared in an interview with Access Hollywood, too. "I got some of these when I was, like, 14. I had no business picking lifelong tattoos at 14!" he said.

Well, Jelly Roll, your wish is our command. Working some magic (and, ahem, Photoshop), we transformed Jelly Roll to a face-tattoo-free man.