The True Meaning Behind Jelly Roll's Many Tattoos

Jelly Roll's troubled past is charted by his numerous tattoos, and there was a time when they threatened his music career. He didn't have to worry about them back when he was an underground rapper dropping tracks with titles such as "Smoke & Get High" and "Welcome to the Trap House." But when he decided to transition to country music, both his body art and his stage name made some people uncomfortable. "They said there's no way that country radio would play an artist with face tattoos. They said I should go by Jason DeFord, as though the town needs another Jason," he told the Los Angeles Times.

Jelly Roll proved the naysayers wrong by refusing to perform under his given name and continuing to grow his body art collection. The ink is even the centerpiece of Jelly Roll's 2024 Super Bowl commercial for Uber Eats. As a testament to how big of a star he's become, he appears alongside Jennifer Aniston and Usher, albeit in a different segment. The ad imagines how Jelly Roll would react if he woke up and forgot that he had a smattering of tattoos on his mug. "Did someone doodle on my face?" he says upon seeing his reflection in the mirror.

Jelly Roll has major regrets about his tattoos, which explains why he's cool with poking fun at them. But there are a handful of pieces that have deep significance for him.