Jelly Roll's Uber Eats 2024 Super Bowl Ad Pokes Fun At His Many Face Tattoos

Jelly Roll's rise to stardom has included a CMT award, a Grammy nomination, and now a Super Bowl commercial. The "Need a Favor" singer has teamed up with Uber Eats for a Super Bowl ad that jabs at his many face tattoos.

Jelly Roll has been enjoying the limelight and every opportunity offered to him. So, of course, when they gave him the chance to star in a Super Bowl ad, he wasn't going to pass it up. He told People, "I've never done any kind of commercial, so for my first commercial to be with one of my most used apps on my phone and for the Super Bowl is a big bonus." It's shocking Jelly Roll has never starred in a commercial, considering his outgoing personality.

When the musician enters a room, you know he's there, and if you need any further confirmation, you can tell it's him by his face tattoos. In the past, the "Save Me" singer has talked about some of his face tattoos and how they represented a different time in his life. He told The Boot in 2015, "My tattoos are not a reflection of who I am at all. But they're a very good description of who I was. I never thought I'd be what I am now." Jelly Roll's face tattoos have become a part of who he is, but in the latest Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial, the musician may have forgotten the ink on his face.