Jelly Roll's Uber Eats 2024 Super Bowl Ad Pokes Fun At His Many Face Tattoos
Jelly Roll's rise to stardom has included a CMT award, a Grammy nomination, and now a Super Bowl commercial. The "Need a Favor" singer has teamed up with Uber Eats for a Super Bowl ad that jabs at his many face tattoos.
Jelly Roll has been enjoying the limelight and every opportunity offered to him. So, of course, when they gave him the chance to star in a Super Bowl ad, he wasn't going to pass it up. He told People, "I've never done any kind of commercial, so for my first commercial to be with one of my most used apps on my phone and for the Super Bowl is a big bonus." It's shocking Jelly Roll has never starred in a commercial, considering his outgoing personality.
When the musician enters a room, you know he's there, and if you need any further confirmation, you can tell it's him by his face tattoos. In the past, the "Save Me" singer has talked about some of his face tattoos and how they represented a different time in his life. He told The Boot in 2015, "My tattoos are not a reflection of who I am at all. But they're a very good description of who I was. I never thought I'd be what I am now." Jelly Roll's face tattoos have become a part of who he is, but in the latest Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial, the musician may have forgotten the ink on his face.
Jelly Roll forgets about face tattoos in Super Bowl ad
Uber Eats is making some of the biggest stars forget important things, including Jelly Roll. In their commercial, the delivery app wants you to remember that they can bring users food, supplies, and so much more — but there is a catch to remembering this. As Jennifer Aniston says in the ad, "You know what they say ... in order to remember something, you've got to forget something else." The spot finds Aniston forgetting her "Friends" co-star, David Schwimmer, while David and Victoria Beckham forget that she was a member of the Spice Girls. Jelly Roll also appears in the ad, having forgotten about his iconic face tattoos.
In the commercial, the singer sees his reflection in the mirror but doesn't remember all the tattoos he has on his face. He questions, "Did someone doodle on my face?" The musician then attempts to rub off the tattoos, before discovering it's permanent. "It's not coming off!" he yells in a panic.
From the very beginning, Jelly Roll thought the gag was a brilliant idea. He told People, "The first thing I said when I walked onto the commercial set that day was, 'Yo, I don't know who the f*** was sitting in a room writing this and thought, wouldn't it be funny if Jelly Roll was scraping off his tattoos?' But I love that person forever."
Jelly Roll regrets his tattoos
Having Jelly Roll trying to rub off his face tattoos in the Uber Eats ad isn't a far stretch from reality. The country singer has been vocal about how he isn't a fan of the majority of his tattoos. In November 2023, Access Hollywood asked Jelly Roll whether he regretted any of his ink, and he responded by saying he regrets "93% of them." He said, "So many of them ... big, big regrets. It's one of the few things in life I regret besides my criminal record. I got some of these when I was 14. I had no business picking lifelong tattoos at 14." Jelly Roll found himself at the other end of a tattoo gun as early as a young teen, and in his opinion, the results haven't aged well.
"I don't think they're great ... I've had them so long, I forget they're there sometimes," he told People. Although he might regret his past tattoos, that doesn't mean he can't get new ones he loves. But the country singer doesn't see himself getting new ink anytime soon. "I'm about out of places to put them," he shared. So, although the Super Bowl ad may have made him forget about his tattoos for a second, clearly he still remembers every single one, and it seems like he wishes he didn't.