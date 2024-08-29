Strange Things About Paula Deen's Marriage To Michael Groover

We may not hear much about Paula Deen anymore, but some things in her life have remained the same. While Deen's Food Network career ended after a 2013 scandal, her marriage is still going strong. Deen tied the knot with Michael Groover, a tugboat captain, in March 2004, when she was 57. It was the second marriage for both of them, who each had two sons with their previous spouses. Deen and Groover's marriage may be a unique example of love found later in life, but it is also unique in other aspects.

For starters, Groover is several years Deen's junior, which is unusual among regular folks let alone celebrities. The couple also met in a strange way that involved not one but two dog poop accidents. Luckily for the celebrity chef, Groover was a fan of pooches. However, their playful relationship didn't prevent Deen and Groove from facing some troubling media moments. Groover has been accused of cheating on his famous wife with one of their neighbors, though it was never confirmed.

A little over a year later, Deen and Groover also sparked divorce rumors, which turned out to be wrong. For all we know, they never looked back, even though they have weathered plenty of storms, including Deen's health issues and diabetes diagnosis. "I met Michael when I was 53, and he's kept a smile on my face every day since," she captioned a March 2023 Instagram post. But that doesn't change that their union has its peculiarities.