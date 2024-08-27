Inside The Tragic Life Of Mariah Carey's Sister, Alison

Alison Carey's problems seem to have started during what she described as an abusive, exploitative childhood. During a 2018 sit-down with The Sun, she detailed graphic instances of sexual abuse spearheaded by a Satan-worshipping cult member of her family. "It sounds hard to believe and I have so many memories I wish I never had," she revealed. "A close family member used to wake me up just before 2am and take me to an old hall that looked like a castle, which was a short walk from the church we used to attend in Huntington, New York." Alison's brother, Morgan Carey, corroborated her story with his own memories of abuse, but Mariah Carey has never spoken about this recollection.

Alison couldn't confirm if Mariah was ever subjected to the abuse that she allegedly experienced, but she positioned herself as her protector at home. With that said, Mariah claimed in her 2020 memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," that Alison attempted to prostitute her as a child after showering her with luxuries like a personal phone line, which she later processed as a means to isolate her and give her pimp "boyfriend," who forced himself onto her, access. "Now, of course, it's clear to me that the fun house was a whorehouse," said Mariah (via Yahoo). "I think my sister was kind of like the hustler, the talent scout," she continued. "I had no idea; after all, I was a 12-year-old girl."

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.