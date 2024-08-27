Inside The Tragic Life Of Mariah Carey's Sister, Alison
Alison Carey, sister of Mariah Carey, died in late August 2024 on the same day as Patricia Carey, the mother she shared with her A-list sister. "My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend," Mariah shared with People while discussing her heartbreaking losses. The singer went on to reveal what a blessing it was to spend the last days of her mother's life with her. "I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time," she continued. Mariah notably chose not to disclose whether she'd seen her sister in the days leading up to her death, underscoring the decades of painful tension between her and Alison, which often played out publicly.
Alison experienced a much darker, more difficult reality that contrasted with the glitzy, exciting, gold-carpeted lifestyle that Mariah enjoyed. Alison spent decades navigating several serious illnesses, engaging in substance use, and having run-ins with the law. During a 2016 interview with the Hudson Valley News Network to discuss a positive turn in her path toward sobriety, she squeezed in a critique of Mariah. "I'm sure a lot of people just don't believe that something like that could happen to Mariah Carey's sister," she said. "It's hard to imagine ... I would never let someone that I had ever loved be in a position where they could be sleeping in the streets, and I never tried to help them in any way."
Unfortunately, Alison's problems ran much deeper.
Alison Carey says she was abused as a child
Alison Carey's problems seem to have started during what she described as an abusive, exploitative childhood. During a 2018 sit-down with The Sun, she detailed graphic instances of sexual abuse spearheaded by a Satan-worshipping cult member of her family. "It sounds hard to believe and I have so many memories I wish I never had," she revealed. "A close family member used to wake me up just before 2am and take me to an old hall that looked like a castle, which was a short walk from the church we used to attend in Huntington, New York." Alison's brother, Morgan Carey, corroborated her story with his own memories of abuse, but Mariah Carey has never spoken about this recollection.
Alison couldn't confirm if Mariah was ever subjected to the abuse that she allegedly experienced, but she positioned herself as her protector at home. With that said, Mariah claimed in her 2020 memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," that Alison attempted to prostitute her as a child after showering her with luxuries like a personal phone line, which she later processed as a means to isolate her and give her pimp "boyfriend," who forced himself onto her, access. "Now, of course, it's clear to me that the fun house was a whorehouse," said Mariah (via Yahoo). "I think my sister was kind of like the hustler, the talent scout," she continued. "I had no idea; after all, I was a 12-year-old girl."
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
Alison Carey dealt with severe illnesses in life
Alison Carey's cause of death has yet to be revealed, but she dealt with several illnesses throughout her life, including a brain injury sustained during a burglary that almost claimed her life, and inspired her brother, Morgan Carey, to join forces with her and lash out at Mariah Carey in the press. In 2016, while speaking with The Sun, Morgan said, "Mariah needs to step up. I flew in from Hawaii last year when Alison was taken off a ventilator, believing she was going to die" (via the Mirror). He continued, "Your sister is dying and she is struggling and where are you? You think you are so fabulous, but you are a witch." He also condemned Mariah for flaunting her engagement ring to James Packer.
Alison also lived with HIV for several decades, a diagnosis that had detrimental effects on her health and quality of life over the years. Unfortunately, Alison also dealt with dental issues during her latter years. In 2023, she filmed a video admitting that she didn't have any teeth. "I'm Alison Carey, unfortunately I'm living without teeth," she shared, the Mirror reported. "I haven't been able to replace them. I wish I could replace them but I just don't have the money, so this is where I stand." She continued, "It's almost impossible to get things done without teeth. That's all I really have to say." Unfortunately, it appears that this was one of Alison's last public encounters before her untimely death.
May she rest in peace.