How Mariah Carey's Brother Just Blasted The Famous Singer

Mariah Carey's highly talked-about tell-all memoir is still causing trouble for the star and her relationship with her family. The pop legend debuted "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" in September 2020, detailing behind-the-scenes moments that led to her stardom, past relationships, and even alleged abuse she received from her family. Since the memoir was released to the public, Carey's siblings have struck back with their own lawsuits for defamation.

The first suit came from Carey's sister Alison Carey in February 2021, after a chapter titled "Dandelion Tea" in the memoir claimed Alison drugged the singer as a child and burned her with boiling tea, according to Page Six. Ailson's lawsuit asks for $1.25 million in damages and claimed the artist "used her status as a public figure to attack her penniless sister, generating sensational headlines describing lurid claims to promote sales of her book."

Just one month later, Mariah's brother Morgan Carey filed a similar suit for the singer's claim he abused her. Now, Morgan's lawsuit is making some shocking statements about his famous sister.