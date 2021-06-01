How Mariah Carey Is Fighting Back Against Her Brother's Lawsuit
Mariah Carey is defending herself against her brother. The "We Belong Together" singer has had a turbulent relationship with her brother Morgan Carey throughout the years. Per Distractify, Mariah alleged in her memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," which was published in September 2020 and became a New York Times Best Seller, that Morgan was violent towards their father, Alfred Carey, when they were growing up. Mariah also said that her older brother was a "sometimes drug dealer," who was abusive to their mother as well and left her scared for her life at home.
Morgan did not take kindly to his sister's portrayal of him in her memoir and filed a lawsuit against her on March 3 in New York. In his filing, per Variety, Morgan claims that the allegations in his sister's memoir are "false." He says has "suffered extreme mental anguish, outrage, severe anxiety about his future and his ability to support himself and his family," after the allegations were publicized, causing "disruption of his personal life and loss of enjoyment of the ordinary pleasures of everyday life."
Mariah, though, does not see the passages in her book as defamatory towards her brother. Find out how she's fighting back against Morgan's lawsuit below.
Mariah Carey says her brother's lawsuit should be thrown out
Mariah Carey finds her brother Morgan Carey's lawsuit highly unreasonable because the passages she wrote about him — and the memoir in general — is "to inspire people to overcome adversity," state the court documents (via Page Six), which were filed on May 31. Mariah says her story and fame level could encourage people to face their own difficult upbringings. Mariah also says that her brother's lawsuit has no credible grounds and "should be tossed out."
"The story of Ms. Carey's rise from a dysfunctional and sometimes violent family environment has significant public value, particularly to any young person who may find her/himself stuck in similarly harsh and dispiriting circumstances and who can benefit from the inspiration to employ their talents in pursuit of their dreams," Mariah's lawyers argue in the court documents.
Morgan has yet to respond to Mariah's counter, but he is not the only sibling who is suing her. Mariah's older sister Alison Carey is also suing the "Obsessed" singer over the memoir casting her in a bad light, according to ET Canada. However, Mariah has not yet responded to that lawsuit.