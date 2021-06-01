How Mariah Carey Is Fighting Back Against Her Brother's Lawsuit

Mariah Carey is defending herself against her brother. The "We Belong Together" singer has had a turbulent relationship with her brother Morgan Carey throughout the years. Per Distractify, Mariah alleged in her memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," which was published in September 2020 and became a New York Times Best Seller, that Morgan was violent towards their father, Alfred Carey, when they were growing up. Mariah also said that her older brother was a "sometimes drug dealer," who was abusive to their mother as well and left her scared for her life at home.

Morgan did not take kindly to his sister's portrayal of him in her memoir and filed a lawsuit against her on March 3 in New York. In his filing, per Variety, Morgan claims that the allegations in his sister's memoir are "false." He says has "suffered extreme mental anguish, outrage, severe anxiety about his future and his ability to support himself and his family," after the allegations were publicized, causing "disruption of his personal life and loss of enjoyment of the ordinary pleasures of everyday life."

Mariah, though, does not see the passages in her book as defamatory towards her brother. Find out how she's fighting back against Morgan's lawsuit below.