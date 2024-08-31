The Untold Truth Of Michelle Trachtenberg
Michelle Trachtenberg is certainly no stranger to film and television audiences. A child actor who starred in her first film when she was just 10, Trachtenberg's IMDb profile demonstrates the breadth of her versatility as an actor. Kid-friendly shenanigans? Check out her performance in 1996's "Harriet the Spy." Raunchy teen comedy? "EuroTrip" certainly checks that box. Binge-worthy, soapy TV drama? Her recurring role as savage socialite Georgina Sparks was a welcome addition to "Gossip Girl."
Of course, Trachtenberg remains best known for portraying Dawn Summers, the little sister of Sarah Michelle Gellar's character in the beloved supernatural series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," a role she played throughout her teen years. And while fans may most associate her with Dawn, it was actually her "Gossip Girl" character that she's declared to be her own personal favorite. "Georgina is actually my favorite character that I've played because she's such an evil B****," she told ET of her villainous character. "That was fun."
Since then, she's branched out even further, playing the Russian-born wife of presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald and hosting her own true crime series, "Meet, Marry, Murder," which also placed her behind the camera as executive producer. And sure, she's been a fixture on TV and movie screens for decades, but how much do her fans really know about this talented actor and her evolution from child stardom to a successful Hollywood career as an adult? Here's a closer look at the journey and untold truth of Michelle Trachtenberg.
Michelle Trachtenberg began her acting career when she was still a toddler
Michelle Trachtenberg didn't waste any time getting her acting career off the ground. In a 1996 interview with the Orange County Register (via the Chicago Tribune), she recounted how she kicked open the door to Hollywood when she was still a toddler. "I saw a friend of mine in a commercial," she recalled, "and walked over to my mom and said, 'Mommy, I want to be on TV.'" That was precisely what happened; her mother began taking the youngster to auditions for TV commercials, and before long, she was cast in her first. Appearing alongside "Harriet the Spy" co-star Rosie O'Donnell on the latter's talk show, Trachtenberg revealed that her very first professional acting gig was in a commercial for Wisk laundry detergent. "I think I was like three or four," she mused.
Trachtenberg was apparently in high demand when it came to TV commercials, appearing in well over 100, for brands ranging from Panasonic to Fuji, to Kraft.
All that experience in front of a camera at such a young age clearly paid off; at age 10, she landed her first starring role in a movie when she was cast in the title role in Nickelodeon's "Harriet the Spy," winning the role over hundreds of other child actors. "We looked at 350 girls," Nickelodeon Movies president Debby Beece told the Register, "But there was no question in our minds that Michelle was the right girl for the job."
She was such a big House fan that she fought to become a guest star
Michelle Trachtenberg isn't just an actor who's appeared on hit TV series, she's also a viewer who's become a fan of some of those shows. That was certainly the case with "House," the Fox medical mystery series in which British actor Hugh Laurie played the titular Dr. House, whose genius at zeroing in on difficult-to-determine diagnoses was as powerful as his grumpy, rude demeanor.
When Trachtenberg guest-starred in the show's second season as a teenage girl who'd recently undergone heart transplant surgery but then mysteriously experienced anaphylactic shock, it was far from a random occurrence. "My favorite show hands-down is 'House' ... I'm obsessed with the show," Trachtenberg revealed during an appearance on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien."
As she explained, one of the show's executive producers was a friend. "So, I'm begging him for ages, 'Please, please let me do a guest spot, and my one thing is I really need a love scene with Hugh Laurie.'" Admitting she was disappointed when that didn't happen, Trachtenberg could content herself with at least being his patient, if not his love interest. She did, however, have a somewhat intimate scene with Laurie due to her character's ailment. "I had a tick up my special area," she said, leading to a hilariously awkward moment when Dr. House inspected between her legs — only to discover a small piece of paper, upon which she'd written, "Hi, I heart you."
She can speak Russian, but only rudimentarily
Michelle Trachtenberg's mother immigrated to the U.S. from Russia and was living in New York City when her daughter was born. Growing up in Brooklyn, Russian was spoken in the household. Interviewed by the Los Angeles Times, Trachtenberg confirmed that she'd picked up some conversational Russian but hardly considered herself to be an expert. "She's fluent, of course, and has helped make me fluent, though not on the level that she or other Americans who came from Russia are," Trachtenberg said of her mom. "I speak what I call grammatically incorrect Russian. It's really difficult to conjugate things and remember there's a feminine and masculine."
Her familiarity with the Russian language proved to be a benefit when she was cast as Marina Oswald, the Russian-born wife of Lee Harvey Oswald, in the 2013 TV miniseries "Killing Kennedy" (based on the book by ex-Fox News host and scandal magnet Bill O'Reilly). As Trachtenberg told Fox News, much of her dialogue was in Russian, and she leaned on her mother to help her master it. "My mom actually was my translator and broke down the entire script for me," she explained.
Despite her familiarity with the language, Trachtenberg found that particular aspect of the role to be daunting. "Russian is my second language so I would have to remember a line in English, then translate into Russian in my head," she told the Los Angeles Times. "It was incredibly challenging."
She was bullied relentlessly in school
While Michelle Trachtenberg enjoyed much success as a child actor, that tended to result in jealousy with classmates while she attended school, where she was relentlessly bullied. "Everyone knew who I was, and a lot of people resented that, so I actually had quite a difficult school experience," she told New York magazine's Intelligencer. Speaking with Complex, Trachtenberg elaborated, citing one particularly fraught incident from her childhood when that bullying turned violently physical. "When I was in elementary school, this one girl threw me down a flight of stairs, fractured my ribs, punched and fractured my nose, and told the principal I used the word 'b****' and got me [sent to] detention — the only time I've ever been thrown in detention in my life," she said.
She recalled some of the abuse she experienced at the hands of other kids in a 2020 Instagram post. "The kids were cruel," she wrote in her candid social media missive. "There is no need to harp on the past. But I still have scars from being thrown down stairs [sic] and slammed into lockers head first."
Numerous years later, Trachtenberg did not hold fond memories of her classmates at school. "They were terrible, and tortuous, and evil," she declared in an interview with "Talk Stoop."
She loathes peanut butter
Everyone has those odd food phobias, disliking certain items for their texture, smell, taste, or other attributes. There's no shortage of people, for example, who the very idea of consuming escargot is stomach-churning — try to imagine the mindset of whoever first saw a slimy snail creeping across the ground and went, "Hmm, now THAT looks delicious!"
Michelle Trachtenberg is not immune to this phenomenon, but her food phobia is one that many consider a favorite. "I really hate peanut butter," she said in an interview with Newsweek. "Don't like it at all. Don't like the smell of it," she added.
Her distaste for the distinctive scent of peanut butter, in fact, also holds true when it comes to those who get close to her after having just eaten some. "If we're dating, and you're eating a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, you're gonna have to brush your teeth, or hold the gum in your pocket," she added, warning potential suitors of the perils of chowing down on a PB&J in her presence.
Michelle Trachtenberg is not a fan of camping
Peanut butter isn't the only thing that Michelle Trachtenberg has been averse to over the course of her life. Another is the prospect of venturing into the great outdoors. While there are certainly many who find the idea of pitching a tent, starting a fire, and sleeping under the stars to be downright heavenly, Trachtenberg is decidedly not among them. "I've never been camping," she revealed when she spoke with Newsweek.
During that video interview, she did not mince words about the extent of her dislike for camping; in fact, she left little doubt as to the odds that she'd ever embark on a camping trip. "I don't like camping," she declared. "I don't ever want to go camping."
There are two primary factors underlying her disdain for camping: the lack of electricity and the presence of bugs and critters. "I don't think I can go camping without an electrical outlet nearby, and a floor that things can't crawl into," she insisted, while also admitting, "I'm not very outdoorsy at all, if you can't tell."
A special rule had to be instituted on the Buffy set involving her and series creator Joss Whedon
There's never been a question that fans of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" loved to see Michelle Trachtenberg as Dawn Summers. For the actor herself, however, the experience of being part of the beloved supernatural series was apparently far more fraught than anyone realized at the time.
That came to light after "Buffy" star Charisma Carpenter issued a scorched-earth tweet accusing series creator Joss Whedon of ongoing abusive behavior toward her. Star Sarah Michelle Gellar took to Instagram to share her support of Carpenter, writing, "While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don't want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon."
Trachtenberg reposted Gellar's post, and added a bombshell of her own, describing Whedon's "not appropriate behavior....very. Not. Appropriate." She wanted her social media followers to know what she experienced, implying that something had taken place between her and Whedon that facilitated a somewhat shocking on-set edict. "There was a rule," she wrote. "Saying. He's not allowed in a room alone with Michelle again." Trachtenberg didn't offer any elaboration on what had led to that directive but insisted that would be the final comment she was planning to make on the subject. As promised, she never did weigh in on it again.
She's managed to avoid the pitfalls that have sunk other child stars
Cautionary tales of once-successful child stars whose lives went off the rails as adults are plentiful in Hollywood, ranging from the likes of Danny Bonaduce, to both Coreys (Haim and Feldman), to Lindsay Lohan, to all three of the kids who starred on "Diff'rent Strokes." Michelle Trachtenberg, however, never did succumb to the kind of temptations and perils that have wound up impacting so many former child actors.
"I'm very lucky, I didn't really have pitfalls," she said in an interview with HuffPost Live, admitting that while the awkward phases of her adolescence did take place in front of a camera, during her teenage years on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," her biggest regret is that she once wore yellow corduroy pants in one episode. Ultimately, she credited her upbringing for keeping her on the straight and narrow. "First of all, I was raised in a loving and strict way," she added. "My mom was very adamant that, 'If you ever do a drug in your life, I'll kill you with my bare hands.'"
She's also continued to remain cognizant of how fortunate she is to have the kind of career that she has and that it's continued to be her livelihood. "I've never done a drug in my life and it's not something I think about," she explained. "Why would I want to do something to mess it up, to take it all away?"
She nearly starred as Bella Swan in Twilight
As mentioned, Michelle Trachtenberg will always be closely associated with "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Had things gone a different way, however, she might have also become connected with another popular vampire franchise: "Twilight."
During a 2017 conversation with Us Weekly, Trachtenberg revealed that she was actually in the running to play Bella Swan, the protagonist of Stephanie Meyer's vampire novels. "There was definitely interest here and there because there's only so few pale girls in Hollywood," she explained, revealing she had a previous connection with Catherine Hardwicke, who directed the first "Twilight" film. "I've known Catherine Hardwicke since the movie 'Thirteen,'" she told the outlet, revealing that she was originally supposed to star in that film but wasn't available due to the "Buffy" production schedule. When it came to "Twilight," a similar conflict prevented her from taking the role, resulting in Kristen Stewart being cast as the character that would catapult her to stardom. "I guess schedules never worked out," Trachtenberg said.
At the end of the day, Trachtenberg admitted she wasn't terribly broken up about not being in "Twilight" and its various sequels. "I already have 'Buffy,'" she said. "I've already done the vampire thing." Besides, she added, she's never been the kind of person to spend much time speculating on how things might have been. "[Hypothetical answers mean] you're not living in the moment and you're looking negatively at what you're doing now," she said.
She's done onscreen nudity, but won't do it again
After her exit from "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," Michelle Trachtenberg decided to put some distance between her child-actor persona and the adult-oriented roles she was striving for when she was cast in 2004's "EuroTrip." In the raunchy college comedy, Trachtenberg is featured in a very provocative scene in which her character heads to a nude beach and strips down to a skimpy bikini. "It was a little stressful," she told Entertainment Weekly of shooting that revealing scene. "It was the first time that I've ever taken off that much clothing — onscreen, I mean."
A couple of years later, she revealed even more in the 2006 film "Beautiful Ohio," when she appeared in one scene sans pants. "When I was filming 'Beautiful Ohio' and we were doing the scene with my naked tush, [that was] probably one of the most horrendous moments of my life," she confessed during an interview with Complex, insisting the odds she'd appear naked in a film again were minimal. "It would take an army — or Martin Scorsese — to ever get me naked again. I am very aware of screen caps," she said with a laugh.
In that interview, Trachtenberg also acknowledged fans online discussing her onscreen nudity. "It's really creepy," she observed.
She learned how to figure skate for her role in Ice Princess — but it cost her
Another of Michelle Trachtenberg's most notable roles was in the 2005 film "Ice Princess," starring as a teen with dreams of becoming a champion figure skater. For the sake of authenticity, Trachtenberg needed to train at skating in order to do as much of her own skating in the movie as possible. "They told me I had to train for eight months to be an ice skater, and that was really intense," she recalled in an interview with ScreenSlam.
Undertaking that training was an all-encompassing experience for Trachtenberg, who got a firsthand look at the kind of sacrifices that are necessary in order to be a top-caliber athlete. "It was grueling," she told Campus Circle. "It was insane ... I was on the ice 20 to 22 hours a day."
The long, difficult days weren't the only hardships that she experienced courtesy of the role; as she revealed in an interview with Blackfilm, she also suffered a few gnarly injuries along the way. "I tore a couple of ligaments, dislocated knee or so, did a little bit of here and there," she said, explaining that while those injuries may sound horrifying, they're actually kind of par for the course in the world of high-level figure skating. "I mean, I'm very lucky because I didn't get any stress fractures which is one of the hugest things ..." she said.
Michelle Trachtenberg clapped back at plastic surgery rumors
Michelle Trachtenberg is active on social media, where she's racked up close to 800,000 followers on Instagram. She's also prone to clap back when she perceives that she's being attacked, which proved to be the case in early 2024 after she posted a selfie taken with a pal. That photo generated a lot of controversy when a contingent of her followers became alarmed by her appearance — with some even going so far as to speculate that she'd had some kind of unspecified plastic surgery.
While she could have ignored the criticism and moved on, instead she chose to respond. "I've received several comments recently about my appearance," she wrote via Instagram, accompanying another photo of herself. "I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters."
She had a bit more to say and subsequently issued a follow-up post. "Fun fact," she wrote. "This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have you hate? [sic] Get a calendar."