The Untold Truth Of Michelle Trachtenberg

Michelle Trachtenberg is certainly no stranger to film and television audiences. A child actor who starred in her first film when she was just 10, Trachtenberg's IMDb profile demonstrates the breadth of her versatility as an actor. Kid-friendly shenanigans? Check out her performance in 1996's "Harriet the Spy." Raunchy teen comedy? "EuroTrip" certainly checks that box. Binge-worthy, soapy TV drama? Her recurring role as savage socialite Georgina Sparks was a welcome addition to "Gossip Girl."

Of course, Trachtenberg remains best known for portraying Dawn Summers, the little sister of Sarah Michelle Gellar's character in the beloved supernatural series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," a role she played throughout her teen years. And while fans may most associate her with Dawn, it was actually her "Gossip Girl" character that she's declared to be her own personal favorite. "Georgina is actually my favorite character that I've played because she's such an evil B****," she told ET of her villainous character. "That was fun."

Since then, she's branched out even further, playing the Russian-born wife of presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald and hosting her own true crime series, "Meet, Marry, Murder," which also placed her behind the camera as executive producer. And sure, she's been a fixture on TV and movie screens for decades, but how much do her fans really know about this talented actor and her evolution from child stardom to a successful Hollywood career as an adult? Here's a closer look at the journey and untold truth of Michelle Trachtenberg.