Sad Details About Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach's Career

Long before Nikki DeLoach became one of Hallmark's buzziest actors, the star of the "Curious Caterer" series was a curious kid. However, some residents of the tiny Georgia town where she grew up didn't consider her thirst for knowledge a positive trait. "I was the kid that got in trouble every single week in Sunday school because I asked a lot of questions," she told The Retaility.

Instead of being encouraged to express herself by sharing her thoughts and ideas, DeLoach was taught that her utmost concern should be her appearance. "I was told every day of my life, 'It's better to be seen and not heard.' ... You are not allowed to say, 'I feel uncomfortable with that,'" she revealed on Christy Carlson Romano's "Vulnerable" podcast. This may explain why she couldn't get out of participating in beauty pageants. She was a tomboy by nature, but her grandmother and mother pushed her into competing in the events. "To like, be judged on my beauty felt really horrible," she said on the "Feel the Good" podcast.

One bright spot of DeLoach's pageant days was her discovery that she excelled at the talent portion of the competitions. But while she loved dancing on stage, she acquired her skills for a sad reason. "As idyllic as my childhood was, I also went through some really tough things, and dancing was my way of moving trauma or moving hurt or pain out of my body," she said on the "1000 Hours Outside" podcast. As her interest in entertaining others took her to "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" and beyond, she'd find herself enduring more hardship.