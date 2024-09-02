What HGTV Star Christina Hall Looks Like Makeup-Free
HGTV star Christina Hall may be in the house-flipping business, but she also makes time to indulge the gorgeous, fabulous model that lives inside of her. Just a few moments on her Instagram page reveals countless beauty shots of her showing off her colorful, festive makeup looks. For example, Hall has posed in several ads for Pink Dust Cosmetics, a company founded by her friend and makeup artist, Shannon Houston. In one Instagram photo, Hall rocked deep rosy eye shadow, soft, ballerina pink lip gloss, and mauve-tinted blush, along with eyelash extensions. "Day and Night ... My fav @pinkdustcosmetics look Soft and Gentle Palette," she captioned the photo.
Hall, who Nicki Swift recently gave a divorce makeover, has regularly talked about the most important beauty go-tos she's invested in over the years, and she doesn't only use Houston's products. During a previous livestream, the "Flip or Flop" alum namedropped Tula's Glow and Get It treatment eye balm as one of the best products to treat a host of eye issues. "It makes makeup apply flawlessly and lay better," she said (via People) before adding that it also helps with wrinkles. Other products in her beauty bag include a facial ice roller, moisturizer and sunscreen. But despite her obvious love for getting dolled up, there have been moments where Christina Hall went makeup-free.
Christina Hall doesn't need very much makeup
Christina Hall may keep her options open when it comes to skincare products, but she's still heavily invested in her friend, Shannon Houston's success. That's why she took time out of her busy schedule to sit for a makeup tutorial for Houston's company, Pink Dust Cosmetics. But unlike your run-of-the-mill celebrity makeup lesson, Hall benefited from Houston's skilled makeup application. However, before the fun began, Hall knocked our socks off with shots of her natural beauty. Even without her extra adornments, including her lashes and heavy blush, Hall looked the image of beauty. Some of her fans in the comment section even preferred her toned-down look to her professionally made up shots.
In case you were wondering, yes, Hall's beauty is (mostly) God-given. Well, it is today. The renovation expert has been super candid about her previous cosmetic work, which amounted to fillers in her face. Unfortunately, her body didn't respond well to them, causing her to have the procedure reversed. "In April I had a reaction to under eye filler. Super swollen and it wouldn't go down with time," posted Hall to her Instagram in December 2022 (via People) alongside a shot of the removal process. At the time, she was also navigating serious symptoms stemming from her breast implants. Fortunately, she appears to be in great health today!
Christina Hall did a second makeup tutorial
Christina Hall also went makeup free to a shoot a smokey eye tutorial for Pink Dust Cosmetics. In this vid, Hall flaunted her gorgeous shoulder length blonde hair, styled in large, flirty barrel curls. Of course, the most impressive parts of the video were her makeup-free shots, which were just as striking as previous glimpses of her bare face. While some celebs look different without makeup, Hall's vibrant, blemish free skin definitely held its own.
Speaking of her healthy complexion, she has a few tips for that as well. "I eat healthy and organize. I prioritize good facials and skincare and I do IVs," Hall admitted to US Weekly in July 2023. "I do a lot for my health because being on and having energy is so important to me." In addition to that, Hall also makes sure to keep her internal health intact by staying active. "That usually consists of a nice walk with the dogs or a light 20-minute cardio routine or the Peloton." And while this setup isn't as strenuous as the workouts that defined her 20s, she prefers her current routine. "If I didn't run five miles, I felt like my head was going to explode ... Now if I overexert myself, I don't feel great."