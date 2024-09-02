What HGTV Star Christina Hall Looks Like Makeup-Free

HGTV star Christina Hall may be in the house-flipping business, but she also makes time to indulge the gorgeous, fabulous model that lives inside of her. Just a few moments on her Instagram page reveals countless beauty shots of her showing off her colorful, festive makeup looks. For example, Hall has posed in several ads for Pink Dust Cosmetics, a company founded by her friend and makeup artist, Shannon Houston. In one Instagram photo, Hall rocked deep rosy eye shadow, soft, ballerina pink lip gloss, and mauve-tinted blush, along with eyelash extensions. "Day and Night ... My fav @pinkdustcosmetics look Soft and Gentle Palette," she captioned the photo.

Hall, who Nicki Swift recently gave a divorce makeover, has regularly talked about the most important beauty go-tos she's invested in over the years, and she doesn't only use Houston's products. During a previous livestream, the "Flip or Flop" alum namedropped Tula's Glow and Get It treatment eye balm as one of the best products to treat a host of eye issues. "It makes makeup apply flawlessly and lay better," she said (via People) before adding that it also helps with wrinkles. Other products in her beauty bag include a facial ice roller, moisturizer and sunscreen. But despite her obvious love for getting dolled up, there have been moments where Christina Hall went makeup-free.