A Hairstylist Helped Us Give Christina Hall The Ultimate Divorce Makeover

Christina Hall is in the midst of a very public divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall. Between Josh fishing for sympathy on Instagram after she accused him of stealing money and the two of them fighting over who "blindsided" who, the former spouses obviously aren't afraid to air out their dirty laundry if it means emerging victorious in court (both legal and public opinion). While Christina could turn to a number of ways to cope until a judge puts an end to the madness, she's decided to let off a little steam by venting to her hairstylist, Julia Gonzales. "If you only knew what we laugh about ... #justbreathe @thechristinahall," Gonzales captioned an Instagram post of Christina rocking her signature blonde hair in a sporty updo.

That said, Nicki Swift consulted with Luna Viola, Hair and Makeup Artist, to get her take on what would work best for Hall if she took the plunge and got a more dramatic divorce makeover. "Christina would suit a soft ombre with honey/light caramel ends and money pieces," said Viola about her potential new hair color. "It would blend seamlessly with her natural color and would definitely be a more toned down yet fashionable look." As for Christina's hair cut? "She would suit a clavicut, also known as lob," she added. "The length of the haircut touches the collarbone so it is like a long bob but softer. A long curtain bang and light framing layers complete the style for a modern and chic finish."

Of course, Static Media's photo editor brought Viola's vision to life.