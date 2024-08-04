Josh Hall Posts Emo Photo Fishing For Sympathy As Christina Hall's Grifter Accusations Heat Up
Christina Hall's divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall, continues to heat up. Weeks after they pulled the plug on their union Christina has claimed that Josh swindled her out of a large chunk of her rental property income. "I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties," read Christina's court petition, according to Page Six. The HGTV star, who's worth $25 million, has also implied she's been more than generous with him during the divorce process. "I 'HOPE' she pays me millions more than what she's already offered me," she posted Instagram.
Josh has since taken to Instagram in a clear effort to garner a little sympathy. Alongside a photo of himself posing wearily with his dog, he implied that he wanted to keep the nitty gritty of their divorce away from the public. "I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for," he said. "I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them..." He continued, "We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don't know with my private matters." Josh also noted that their divorce will be handled privately.
However, fans don't seem to be buying that he's above the drama.
Social media buzzes over Christina and Josh's drama
HGTV fans have been following Christina and Josh Hall's surprising divorce closer than the 2024 Paris Olympics, and they've wasted no time assigning blame to the spouses. And although it's impossible to know what will come of Christina's accusations, many fans have taken her side. "Sounds like a man that probably did steal money from her," commented a fan on Reddit. "Wants to keep it quiet. Also what kind of person marries a person for less than 2 years and is asking the judge to split all assets including everything she worked for before they were married..." A second fan wrote, "Totally agreed. He's trying to play the victim. We all know these kind of people... Frustrating."
With that said, Christina has experienced her fair share of ire, as well. For example, one Reddit fan criticized the "Christina on the Coast" star for publicizing their marital skeletons. "Why does she do everything on social media? Girl quit airing your dirty laundry in the public domain," they wrote. "Get a divorce already and raise your children in private ... She's got plenty of money but sometimes I don't think she has much in terms of common sense." Another fan complained about Christina's back-to-back marriages. "He's a terrible person, but this is also on her," commented the user. "She marries people after knowing them for five seconds. Everyone has commented on her posts saying she should slow down ... But she thinks everyone's a 'hater.'"