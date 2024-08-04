Josh Hall Posts Emo Photo Fishing For Sympathy As Christina Hall's Grifter Accusations Heat Up

Christina Hall's divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall, continues to heat up. Weeks after they pulled the plug on their union Christina has claimed that Josh swindled her out of a large chunk of her rental property income. "I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties," read Christina's court petition, according to Page Six. The HGTV star, who's worth $25 million, has also implied she's been more than generous with him during the divorce process. "I 'HOPE' she pays me millions more than what she's already offered me," she posted Instagram.

Josh has since taken to Instagram in a clear effort to garner a little sympathy. Alongside a photo of himself posing wearily with his dog, he implied that he wanted to keep the nitty gritty of their divorce away from the public. "I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for," he said. "I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them..." He continued, "We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don't know with my private matters." Josh also noted that their divorce will be handled privately.

However, fans don't seem to be buying that he's above the drama.