Christina Hall's Brutal Comeback At Ex Josh's 'Blindsided' Claim Proves This Is Her Messiest Divorce

Christina Hall went through a nasty custody battle after she and Ant Anstead called it quits, yet she continued filming "Flip or Flop" with Tarek El Moussa after their marriage fell apart. However, her past breakup drama pales in comparison to the total demolition job that her third divorce has become.

While Josh Hall has been busy fishing for sympathy, Christina is seemingly trying to rewrite history. A sure sign that the exes' divorce battle is only going to get uglier is how they've been publicly bickering over the details of how their split went down — namely, which party the divorce was sprung on unexpectedly. In the comments section of an August 4, 2024 post on Christina's Instagram page, one of her followers slammed the HGTV star for having back-to-back marriages that failed surprisingly fast. The critic also mentioned a July 26 ET report that quoted an unnamed source who said Josh was "blindsided" when Christina filed for divorce. "Get your facts straight Hollywood. Josh filed for divorce. ... I was actually 'blindsided,'" Christina shot back.

In a July 25 post on her Instagram Story, Christina had predicted that Josh would release a statement about the divorce saying that it "blindsided" him. Her goal seems to be convincing the public that Josh is being dishonest and playing the victim, but her own past remarks and actions contradict her claim that she was the one stunned by Josh's divorce filing.