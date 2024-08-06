Christina Hall's Brutal Comeback At Ex Josh's 'Blindsided' Claim Proves This Is Her Messiest Divorce
Christina Hall went through a nasty custody battle after she and Ant Anstead called it quits, yet she continued filming "Flip or Flop" with Tarek El Moussa after their marriage fell apart. However, her past breakup drama pales in comparison to the total demolition job that her third divorce has become.
While Josh Hall has been busy fishing for sympathy, Christina is seemingly trying to rewrite history. A sure sign that the exes' divorce battle is only going to get uglier is how they've been publicly bickering over the details of how their split went down — namely, which party the divorce was sprung on unexpectedly. In the comments section of an August 4, 2024 post on Christina's Instagram page, one of her followers slammed the HGTV star for having back-to-back marriages that failed surprisingly fast. The critic also mentioned a July 26 ET report that quoted an unnamed source who said Josh was "blindsided" when Christina filed for divorce. "Get your facts straight Hollywood. Josh filed for divorce. ... I was actually 'blindsided,'" Christina shot back.
In a July 25 post on her Instagram Story, Christina had predicted that Josh would release a statement about the divorce saying that it "blindsided" him. Her goal seems to be convincing the public that Josh is being dishonest and playing the victim, but her own past remarks and actions contradict her claim that she was the one stunned by Josh's divorce filing.
Christina Hall told a different story in divorce documents
Christina Hall and Josh Hall both filed divorce petitions on July 7, but according to Us Weekly, Christina filed hers first. And based on what she says in the document, there's no way she could have been surprised by her marriage's messy demise.
At one point, Christina accuses Josh of tampering with her finances by having rental income transferred to an account where he would have access to the funds. "I had no personal contact with Josh on July 08, 2024. I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced," she writes (via Fox News). While her allegation certainly paints Josh in a negative light, it also disproves her later claim that she's the "blindsided" party in her divorce; she clearly admits that she informed Josh she was kicking him to the curb. It seems that Josh's own petition was reactionary, and perhaps the pair even tried to race each other to the courthouse to see who could get their docs filed first. If that's the case, Christina has apparently had a change of heart about whether it's better to be the dumped or the dumpee.
Christina also made it sound like she saw the end of her marriage coming in her July 25 Instagram post. "For those that aren't aware ... divorces do not happen overnight ... there is always a breaking point," she wrote. "This one is personal."