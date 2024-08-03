HGTV Star Christina Hall's Financial Drama With Her Ex Josh, Explained
There may have been red flags in Christina Hall's marriage to Josh Hall all along, but their split came as a surprise nonetheless. And things turned ugly almost as soon as the divorce news hit the media. Court documents showed that finances were prominent among Josh's priorities. So much so that, a day before filing for divorce, he allegedly diverted thousands of Christina's money into his own account. At least that's what she accused him of doing, and it's just one of the contentious topics heading into their divorce battle.
Josh also asked the court to order Christina to pay him spousal support. The "Flip or Flop" host requested that neither support nor alimony be awarded, USA Today reported. He didn't stop there. Josh also wants the rights to the TV shows he and his soon-to-be ex-wife produced in partnership. As fans know, Josh and Christina worked together on "The Flip Off," which is set to come out in 2025. Christina deleted the promo post she had pinned to her Instagram page, suggesting their joint shows might become an issue.
HGTV has yet to clarify what will happen to the show amid the divorce news, but sources told People that the show will continue without Josh. However, Josh was also featured on "Christina on the Coast" and "Christina in the Country," which could present some thorny issues. Their divorce troubles will also be aggravated by a major wedding decision: Christina's lack of a prenup with Josh could cost her big time. It looks like she has a long road ahead.
Christina Hall says Josh took $35,000 of her rental income
On July 8, 2024, the day he listed as their date of separation, Josh Hall reportedly contacted the manager in charge of Christina Hall's Tennessee properties to make an unusual request. "Hi. For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it's time? Thank you," he wrote in a text message, a screenshot of which Christina attached with her filing, according to ET. Christina accused Josh of diverting $35,000 of her rental income.
Christina asked that steps be taken to ensure the money be returned to her account. "Those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties," she wrote, adding the issue came to her attention only on July 21. Christina also accused Josh of purposefully using the wrong separation date to justify his request for the rental income transfer. In her divorce filing, she stated the separation happened on July 7.
"I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced," she argued. On social media, Christina suggested she has concerns over what Josh could do to her financially. "I have worked my a** off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed," she wrote in a July 25 Instagram Story (via E! News).
HGTV fans appear to have taken Christina Hall's side
Christina Hall isn't the only one who believes Josh Hall has dubious financial motivations. Many HGTV fans agree with her, but they used stronger language to express their opinions. That's likely because Christina is estimated to be worth $25 million, a sum that makes many quick to question Josh's real reasons for being with the HGTV star. "Sounds like Josh wanted her money all along ... spousal support ... really? Grow up dude & get a job. Hope she wins the battle!" one Instagram user wrote in an HGTV promo clip for the "Flip Off."
Another also questioned what contributions Josh made to deserve payment. "I feel for Christina. Josh always seemed full of himself but what did he actually bring to the table? Now he wants spousal support? Yuck," the netizen argued. Like the HGTV viewers, Christina agrees that Josh has little reason to request financial help from her. "Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me. He has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney's fees and costs," she argued in the filing reported by ET.
Josh makes a living as a licensed realtor. Christina also argued that she is a mother of three young children for whom she needs to provide. Josh, on the other hand, has no children of his own. "Like all hard-working mothers, my life revolves around my children and my work," she said in the docs.