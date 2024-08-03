HGTV Star Christina Hall's Financial Drama With Her Ex Josh, Explained

There may have been red flags in Christina Hall's marriage to Josh Hall all along, but their split came as a surprise nonetheless. And things turned ugly almost as soon as the divorce news hit the media. Court documents showed that finances were prominent among Josh's priorities. So much so that, a day before filing for divorce, he allegedly diverted thousands of Christina's money into his own account. At least that's what she accused him of doing, and it's just one of the contentious topics heading into their divorce battle.

Josh also asked the court to order Christina to pay him spousal support. The "Flip or Flop" host requested that neither support nor alimony be awarded, USA Today reported. He didn't stop there. Josh also wants the rights to the TV shows he and his soon-to-be ex-wife produced in partnership. As fans know, Josh and Christina worked together on "The Flip Off," which is set to come out in 2025. Christina deleted the promo post she had pinned to her Instagram page, suggesting their joint shows might become an issue.

HGTV has yet to clarify what will happen to the show amid the divorce news, but sources told People that the show will continue without Josh. However, Josh was also featured on "Christina on the Coast" and "Christina in the Country," which could present some thorny issues. Their divorce troubles will also be aggravated by a major wedding decision: Christina's lack of a prenup with Josh could cost her big time. It looks like she has a long road ahead.