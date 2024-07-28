Red Flags In HGTV Star Christina Hall's Marriage To Josh Hall We Missed

Christina Hall is soon to be thrice divorced. On July 16, 2024, Josh Hall filed for divorce after two years of marriage, listing the day of separation as July 8. She subsequently filed her own divorce petition, though she listed the separation day as July 7. The news came as a surprise to many. After all, the "Christina on the Coast" star had suggested everything was fine in the Hall household days before the filings. But the red flags were there all along.

In a July 2, 2024, interview with E! News, she listed the ingredients that made their relationship work. "Just trying to keep communication open, and then just having the alone time when we can — whether it's date night, going on little trips, just things like that," she said. However, the issues were reportedly already there. "[They] had issues in the marriage for quite some time," a source told People. And it's looking like they're headed toward a contentious divorce.

Josh is seeking spousal support, which Christina has asked the court to deny, USA Today reported. He also wants the rights to the TV shows they produced together. With the couple set to release "The Flip Off" in 2025, that aspect of the divorce can prove complicated. That's even more true because Christina has no prenup with Josh, which could cost her big time. It could prove an ugly ending to what Christina hoped to be the marriage that stuck. While disappointing, fans noticed issues from the go.