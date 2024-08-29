Matt Lauer's Daughter Romy Just Made Her Hit And Run Scandal Even Worse

Matt Lauer's firing from the "Today" show remains his family's biggest scandal, but his 20-year-old daughter, Romy Lauer, isn't doing their surname any favors. She was involved in a hit-and-run in the Hamptons that already sounded like a scene straight out of a comedy mocking privileged nepo-baby behavior. Now, a new detail has added another farcical element to her accident.

According to Page Six, Romy crashed her Jeep Wrangler in the Southampton hamlet of Water Mill. Prior to the accident, she had been partying with pals at the Japanese eatery Kissaki during the Fourth of July holiday. Her celebration of her country's independence seemingly ended on a low note in the wee morning hours of July 5 when she ran into a fence and a sign. A local heard the crash and called the police, who didn't find Romy's vehicle at the scene. What they did discover among the wreckage was her license plate, which made it easy to determine who was likely responsible for the damage.

Romy was all smiles in a TikTok filmed just hours before the accident. She and her friends were seated around a table, and the sound that they chose for their video was a real face-palmer: Kevin James' famous Daytona 500 intro. "I've just got three things to say: God bless our troops, God bless America and, gentlemen, start your engines," he says in the recording. Making a racing reference before crashing your vehicle isn't exactly a good look.