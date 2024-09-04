What Melania Trump's Supposed Half-Brother Said About Her Family

Melania Trump isn't exactly known for being an open book. "I don't even know if she goes to the bathroom," a friend of Melania's once joked to Mary Jordan, biographer and author of "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump," (via The New York Times). Perhaps, however, the model turned first lady has a good reason for being so tight-lipped, especially as it pertains to some old family secrets and her own tragic truth.

In April 2016, GQ published a story about a man named Denis Cigelnjak, who claimed he and Melania were half siblings. The story goes that Cigelnjak's mother, Marija Cigelnjak, and Melania's father, Viktor Knavs, shared a short dalliance which resulted in the birth of Cigelnjak that was confirmed by a blood test. Still, Knavs never acknowledged Cigelnjak as his son. Eventually, Viktor went on to marry Amalija Ulčnik and have two daughters, Melania and her sister Ines. Meanwhile, Cigelnjak was all but forgotten. "I missed being able to say, 'Hey, Dad, let's go for a coffee,'" Cigelnjak lamented.