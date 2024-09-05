Malia Obama And Boyfriend Dawit Eklund's Age Gap Isn't What You'd Expect

Malia Obama keeps her love life hush-hush for the most part, but if she wants to go out on dates like a normal young working professional, she can't avoid being spotted by the paparazzi. This is how she publicly launched her relationship with Dawit Eklund, a record producer who is nearly a decade older than her.

In August 2022, TMZ published photos of Malia and a "mystery man" walking with their arms around each other outside the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. It didn't take long for the Daily Mail to learn the identity of Malia's date, whose music career was successful enough to earn him a shoutout from The Washington Post. In 2016, the publication described Eklund as one of Washington D.C.'s "most exciting dance music producers." He was 25 years old at the time and had already co-founded a record label, 1432 R, with a group of friends who shared his passion for music. A few months after publishing its short profile of the artist, The Washington Post shared an update on the oldest Obama daughter's life: Malia, then 17, had decided to enroll in Harvard. So, she wasn't even in college yet while her future boyfriend was already running his own business.

By the time she and Eklund were first photographed together, Malia had graduated and landed a job of her own: writing for Donald Glover's Amazon Prime Video series "Swarm." Maybe it was her desire to create that drew her to Eklund.