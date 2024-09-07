What Sean Penn's Life In Jail Was Really Like

Sean Penn has lived many lives, and one of them included a short stint in jail because of his actions on a 1987 movie set. According to the Los Angeles Times, Penn, who was already on parole because of a serious incident involving assault, got physical with an extra, who decided to make their time on the "Colors" set together last longer — i.e. he took his photo. In response, Penn reportedly punched the man, whom the publication identified as Jeffrey Klein. The star was unable to avoid jail time on the back of his celebrity. By June, a judge had handed Penn a 60-day jail stint, due to start in July of that year.

At the time, Howard L. Weitzman, who represented him through his legal trouble, spoke on Penn's behalf, conveying his apparent remorse over the incident. "He feels this is an unfortunate experience," said the attorney (via the Los Angeles Times). "He has to learn that people are going to attempt to goad him into situations where he may react inappropriately." He continued, "He needs to and does understand that incidents like this are inescapable and he can control and will control them." Whether or not Penn actually walked away from the incident with a newfound perspective, well, we'll get to that later.

What's certain, however, is that Penn crossed paths with a terrifying figure ... and he lived to tell the tale.