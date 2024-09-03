Body Language Expert Tells Us Brad Pitt's Debut With Ines De Ramon Exposes Their Biggest Difference

Ines de Ramon is no stranger to red carpets, having previously been married to "The Vampire Diaries" actor Paul Wesley. However, she's not in front of cameras nearly as much as her reported beau, Brad Pitt. During their debut as a couple at the Venice Film Festival where Pitt was promoting his new film "Wolfs" with George Clooney, de Ramon's smile didn't hold up while working the step and repeat. Body language expert Traci Brown exclusively told us, "A smile that goes away quickly just means it's not true happiness. It's clear she's not as comfortable with the attention as he is. The smile shows and fades several times. She's doing her best."

Despite de Ramon's seemingly apparent discomfort in the spotlight, a source told Page Six that things were more relaxed off-camera when she and Pitt hung out with George and his wife Amal Clooney. "[Pitt] seemed very happy. They were very affectionate and cheerful. It was very sweet," the insider shared. The source continued, "All of them were in great spirits, and cheerful. There were lots of laughs."

Although Pitt and de Ramon kept their PDA light with just some hand-holding, a kiss between George and Amal after the screening of "Wolfs" only highlighted the difference between the couples.