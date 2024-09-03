Body Language Expert Tells Us Brad Pitt's Debut With Ines De Ramon Exposes Their Biggest Difference
Brad Pitt has been linked with Ines de Ramon since 2022, but the two have mostly kept their relationship on the down low. According to Page Six, the couple were first seen together at a concert held in Los Angeles and then at Pitt's birthday a month later. "They're a great match and have a good thing going. They have a lot in common and Brad likes how chill and low-key Ines is. They're excited about where things are headed," a source told ET in January 2023. While Pitt is used to having paparazzi follow him everywhere, an insider shared, "Ines is pretty chill and private. She has been somewhat overwhelmed by the attention she has received from being photographed with Brad."
This was evident when Pitt and his jewelry expert girlfriend went official at the 2024 Venice Film Festival. As the "Wolfs" star looked at ease in front of the cameras, de Ramon looked at Pitt for reassurance, as shared by Filmser on X, formerly Twitter. At one point, she heaved a sigh, but body language expert Traci Brown doesn't think it indicates discomfort. "A sigh can show relief. And if you look at the sequence of events — getting out of the car on the opposite side where you were seated and trying to not get your dress all twisted up, then being bombarded with photographers, she's finally settled by her man's side when we see that sigh so it's perfectly understandable," Brown exclusively told Nicki Swift. That may be the case, but other signs show that de Ramon is definitely not used to the spotlight quite yet.
Ines de Ramon's smile is not as genuine as Brad Pitt's
Ines de Ramon is no stranger to red carpets, having previously been married to "The Vampire Diaries" actor Paul Wesley. However, she's not in front of cameras nearly as much as her reported beau, Brad Pitt. During their debut as a couple at the Venice Film Festival where Pitt was promoting his new film "Wolfs" with George Clooney, de Ramon's smile didn't hold up while working the step and repeat. Body language expert Traci Brown exclusively told us, "A smile that goes away quickly just means it's not true happiness. It's clear she's not as comfortable with the attention as he is. The smile shows and fades several times. She's doing her best."
Despite de Ramon's seemingly apparent discomfort in the spotlight, a source told Page Six that things were more relaxed off-camera when she and Pitt hung out with George and his wife Amal Clooney. "[Pitt] seemed very happy. They were very affectionate and cheerful. It was very sweet," the insider shared. The source continued, "All of them were in great spirits, and cheerful. There were lots of laughs."
Although Pitt and de Ramon kept their PDA light with just some hand-holding, a kiss between George and Amal after the screening of "Wolfs" only highlighted the difference between the couples.
Brad Pitt isn't comfortable kissing Ines de Ramon in public just yet
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon hard-launched their relationship at the Venice Film Festival, but they're still keeping their status low-key. After debuting his movie "Wolfs" with George Clooney, the two actors stood up to receive applause from the audience. As shared on X, George turned around to give his wife of eight years, Amal Clooney, a kiss. Meanwhile, de Ramon attempted to get up from her seat, but Pitt turned around and waved to the fans in front of him. He continued to seemingly ignore his girlfriend as he danced to "Smooth Operator" with his pal by his side. "Omg that was embarrassing," an X user commented. Another noted, "The relationship is not the same, obviously. If he were real in love he could've [shown] more affection."
Body language expert Traci Brown thinks fans are overblowing the moment. "This is a fluid situation. He doesn't turn his back on her, he walks towards the camera. Throughout the whole scene, he's leading, she's following. Let's not read anything that isn't there," she stated to Nicki Swift.