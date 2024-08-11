Strange Things About Brad Pitt's Relationship With Ines De Ramon

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have reportedly been a thing since 2022, but it wasn't until July 2024 that they hard-launched their romance — finally stepping out as a couple and letting the paparazzi have a field day. And while reports say they're blissfully enjoying their time together, there are still some things about their relationship that have fans side-eyeing.

Reportedly introduced to each other by a mutual friend, the actor and the jewelry designer initially took things slowly. It was only in 2024 that their inner circle let the public know that things between the two had gotten serious. Apparently, the couple has shacked up together, with a source telling People, "They are going very strong and she is happier than ever." Pitt, too, seems just as smitten, with an insider telling ET that being with de Ramon has helped him move on from his tumultuous past with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. "Brad views his relationship with Ines as a fresh start and they're really happy together," the source dished.

But are they really? Despite being painted as the perfect couple, there might be more drama than the so-called sources let on. Even relationship experts aren't convinced that it's all sunshine and rainbows between these two.