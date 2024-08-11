Strange Things About Brad Pitt's Relationship With Ines De Ramon
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have reportedly been a thing since 2022, but it wasn't until July 2024 that they hard-launched their romance — finally stepping out as a couple and letting the paparazzi have a field day. And while reports say they're blissfully enjoying their time together, there are still some things about their relationship that have fans side-eyeing.
Reportedly introduced to each other by a mutual friend, the actor and the jewelry designer initially took things slowly. It was only in 2024 that their inner circle let the public know that things between the two had gotten serious. Apparently, the couple has shacked up together, with a source telling People, "They are going very strong and she is happier than ever." Pitt, too, seems just as smitten, with an insider telling ET that being with de Ramon has helped him move on from his tumultuous past with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. "Brad views his relationship with Ines as a fresh start and they're really happy together," the source dished.
But are they really? Despite being painted as the perfect couple, there might be more drama than the so-called sources let on. Even relationship experts aren't convinced that it's all sunshine and rainbows between these two.
Brad and Ines kickstarted their relationship while Brad is in the middle of his sobriety journey
Brad Pitt has never been shy about his struggles with alcohol, admitting he only quit drinking after his split from Angelina Jolie. He kicked off his sobriety journey in 2017, and it's been quite a ride ever since. "I was boozing too much. It's just become a problem. And I'm really happy it's been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I've got my feelings in my fingertips again," he told GQ Magazine at the time. "I think that's part of the human challenge: You either deny them all of your life or you answer them and evolve."
Fast forward to today, and Pitt is still committed to staying sober, but one can't help but wonder how this plays out with Ines de Ramon, who entered the picture while he was on this self-improvement kick. Susan Winter, a New York City-based relationship expert, exclusively explained to Nicki Swift that Pitt's commitment to sobriety might actually be a good thing for their blossoming relationship. "It's my understanding that Brad is in recovery. That creates an entirely different dynamic in terms of behavior and awareness of personal responsibility," she said. "This is not to excuse past actions, but to express that transformation is indeed possible if one is working their program of recovery in earnest."
As for de Ramon, she's apparently been nothing but supportive, helping Pitt stay busy, which is important for his routine. "He's scheduled within an inch of his life starting with up-at-dawn yoga and stretching sessions with Ines and being on Zoom calls all day as he monitors future productions," a source told InTouch Weekly.
They also got together while he was still involved with Angelina
It's been nearly a decade since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split, yet their divorce is still stuck in a never-ending loop. Sure, they were legally declared single back in 2019, but the actual divorce? Still not finalized — and at this rate, it might never be. So, where does this leave Ines de Ramon, who started dating Pitt while his life is still clearly entangled with Jolie?
The divorce proceedings between Pitt and Jolie have been moving at a snail's pace, if at all, thanks to endless disputes over various issues, chief of which are child custody and their French winery, Château Miraval. "All the bitterness is partly why the divorce has dragged on for so many years. Neither will let it go," a source told People. "You'd think they would be over it and just settle." Another told the outlet that the pair's personal grudges have resulted in the endless back-and-forth. "Both of them were having issues with each other. The differences added up over time," they said. "It's really sad for the children, but also the parents. Divorce, especially one so high-profile, can be challenging for the whole family."
Meanwhile, de Ramon is allegedly finding this whole thing "outrageous." Despite not meddling, she's reportedly not thrilled about the prolonged disputes, especially since she's been through her own (much simpler) divorce. "She does see some red flags with the family divide," an insider dished to InTouch Weekly. "Her divorce was extremely easy comparatively."
They reportedly want children despite Brad being estranged from his own
Brad Pitt's relationship with his kids has been nothing short of complicated since his split from Angelina Jolie. Some of the children have reportedly ditched "Pitt" from their names, and rumor has it that he's barely kept in touch with them, especially with his adult children. This estrangement makes it all the more surprising that Pitt and Ines de Ramon are reportedly considering having children of their own.
"Having more kids in his life is not out of the question. Ines is young and Brad said he's 100% on board if she wants to have kids. He loves the idea of building a life with Ines and nothing is off the table," an insider divulged to the Daily Mail. "Brad said Ines would be a wonderful mother. She's patient, easy going and as a great sense of humor."
Some might raise an eyebrow at this decision, given Pitt's rocky relationship with his current kids. However, relationship expert Susan Winter told Nicki Swift that this might not be a big deal for Pitt and de Ramon. In fact, it could be Pitt's chance for redemption, at least when it comes to parenting. "Each person has their own core disposition. That doesn't change. However, we can often be a different version of ourselves with different people. So how we relate to one individual may be completely different than how we relate to another," Winter explained. "It's a powerful intention to want to have children with your new partner. It could be seen as a 'do-over' where one has the ability to be a better parent."
Ines reportedly wants to have a 'face off' with Angelina
Ines de Ramon has been trying to stay out of the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie drama, but it looks like she's about ready to throw in the towel. Radar reported that de Ramon is apparently tired of staying silent while Pitt keeps venting about his ex and wants to take matters into her own hands."Ines is sick and tired of hearing Brad complain about Angie. Even though they're officially divorced, Brad is still entangled with Angie, and Ines is saying something needs to change if he wants to hold on to her," a source told the outlet. "She is pushing for a woman-to-woman meeting with Angie to ask her what it would take to let this go."
Now, whether this is true is anyone's guess, but one thing's for sure: it could easily backfire and put a strain on de Ramon's relationship with Pitt. Susan Winter suggests that Pitt and de Ramon need to have a serious talk if the lingering divorce drama is causing issues between the two of them. "Entering a new relationship with a partner who's sustained a bitter divorce and custody battle requires significant communication and raw honesty," Winter exclusively told Nicki Swift. "There may be hard conversations and uncomfortable revelations. But this is how couples establish closeness and a solid connection moving forward."
Do Brad and Ines have the potential to be end game?
Despite reports that Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are having the time of their lives and could be in it for the long haul, it's still up in the air whether they'll really last — or even make it down the aisle. After all, they've both been married before, with Pitt having been divorced not once but twice.
According to Susan Winter, there's a chance their relationship might escape the fate of Pitt's previous marriages, largely because de Ramon is a private person who has mostly kept a low profile. "This power dynamic may work better for Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon. Ines has her own profession which removes her from the ongoing scrutiny, gossip, and chatter that's inherent in being a celebrity," Winter pointed out. "Angelina and Brad have faced constant pressure from the press digging for scandals and tidbits of juicy gossip. It's never easy to divorce, but imagine having those details splashed on the cover of every magazine and entertainment outlet. This is the reality of Hollywood couples."
De Ramon isn't exactly new to Hollywood, either, having previously been married to "The Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley. She knows exactly what she's signed up for and might just have a better grip on things now that she's with Pitt. "Ines is fully aware of the spotlight into which she's walking," Winter added. "If their connection and love is strong enough, the relationship can grow and flourish."