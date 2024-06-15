What Brad Pitt's Relationship With Each Of His Kids Is Like Today

Ever since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce nearly a decade ago, his relationship with his and Jolie's six children has been contentious. The Hollywood power couple had relationship issues before, but the straw that broke the camel's back happened in 2016 when Pitt and the family took a private plane from France to Los Angeles.

However, details of what occurred on the now infamous flight weren't made public until 2022 after Jolie filed a countersuit against Pitt in a legal fight over the couple's French winery. In the court documents, Jolie accused Pitt of verbally abusing and physically attacking her and their children. A few of their kids have already taken sides in the ongoing court proceedings, while others have quietly become more estranged from their famous dad. However, all of the siblings—Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt—were thrown into a messy situation and had to watch as headlines documented their family's battle through no fault of their own.

As of the time of writing, Jolie has primary custody of the former couple's three minor children, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox, while Brad has visitation rights. Despite the "Fight Club" star's attempts to reconcile with his children, their bond with Jolie has only grown stronger. "After years of legal battles, Brad still isn't ready to give up on his children," a source told Us Weekly in 2024. So, just how estranged is Pitt from his children? We're breaking down what Brad Pitt's relationship with each of his kids is like today.