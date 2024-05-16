We Spotted A Dig Against Brad Pitt In Daughter Shiloh's Supposed Instagram Account

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt seems to be doing a good job of distancing herself from all the drama in their family thus far, unlike her siblings, who can't resist a good online jab at Brad Pitt. While she's usually spotted with her mom, Angelina Jolie, at public events, she has so far steered clear of openly disowning her dad — that is, until her supposed Instagram surfaced, which had glaring evidence that she might have started disassociating from the Pitt name. Is she following in her siblings' footsteps?

We may never know the real score inside Shiloh and Brad's relationship, but if rumors are to be believed, Angelina is actively dissuading her children from interacting with their father. Court documents obtained by People in May 2024 revealed that one of the couple's former bodyguards caught wind of the "Maleficent" star advising the kids to give Brad the cold shoulder. "He overheard that Ms. Jolie made to the children, encouraging them to avoid spending time with Mr. Pitt during custody visits," the guard's former boss said in a statement submitted to the L.A. Superior Court.

If there's any truth to this story, then Angelina's plan seems to be working like a charm. The evidence? Shiloh's Instagram name and handle, where she goes by Shiloh Jolie instead of her legal name, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. It looks like this former daddy's girl might just be her mother's daughter!