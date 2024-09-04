Cosmetic Expert Tells Us What Might Be Going On With Angelina Jolie's Arm Veins

Angelina Jolie absolutely stunned on the red carpet at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival. Jolie, who's in the middle of a press run for her latest film, "Maria," which chronicles opera singer Maria Callas' life and career, donned a fabulously regal, neutral-toned gown that perfectly complemented her triumphant return to the big screen. Unfortunately, although Jolie's presence at the festival — which garnered her a standing ovation from the enthusiastic crowd – was obviously well received by attendees, photos of her pronounced veins running along her arms and hands have also gone viral, prompting worry from her fanbase. "But...what's happening to her veins?? Angelina r u ok??" one tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another user wrote: "Whats wrong with her hands??"

Nicki Swift consulted with Dr. Mariano Busso, a Board Certified Cosmetic Dermatologist from Miami and L.A., who explained the possible causes for pronounced arm veins. "As we age, our skin thins from losing collagen as well as fat tissue," said Busso. "When this volume loss occurs in the hands, structures like veins and tendons become more prominent." As for Jolie, the cosmetic dermatologist settled on three factors. The first is naturally thin skin. "Individuals with thin skin have more prominent veins," he explained. It could also be age-related volume loss that eventually happens to everyone. Third, Jolie could be experiencing dilated veins because of extensive physical activity. "The use of filler can soften this look. In addition, sclerotherapy can reduce the size of those veins," he added.