Hugh Jackman's Thirst Trap Post-Divorce Screams Single & Ready To Mingle

After the Wolverine actor became one of the most eligible bachelors, fans were naturally curious as to who Hugh Jackman's next fling would be, but dating is not at the forefront of his mind. A source shared with the Daily Mail, "When it comes to his love life, he thinks it is funny that so many people are wanting to know all about it. He will get there again. It isn't a priority, but if something materialized, he would make it a priority." The insider added, "But he is healthy and happy and that is something he cherishes right now."

If you're in show biz, you may be out of luck. A source told Closer that Jackman's career is what came between him and Deborra-Lee Furness and he wants to be with someone out of the limelight. "He needs an Amal Clooney type, and he knows it: somebody who doesn't eat, drink, and breathe show business 24/7 and who actually thinks about the bigger picture the way Hugh does," the insider revealed. The source added, "He'd be fine if all the stardom went away tomorrow, and he really wants to find somebody who can help him make the world a better place and put the goodwill he's earned after 25 years in Hollywood to work for something more than his personal stardom." Single philanthropists around the world are probably lining up as we speak.