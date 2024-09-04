Hugh Jackman's Thirst Trap Post-Divorce Screams Single & Ready To Mingle
In the hit movie "Deadpool and Wolverine," Ryan Reynold's quippy mercenary drops the following line about Hugh Jackman's Wolverine: "This is Logan. He's usually shirtless, but he let himself go since the divorce." It was a seemingly sly crack at the "Logan" star's split with his estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023, per Us Weekly. However, Jackman proved that he did not, in fact, let himself go when he showed off his ripped muscles with a shirtless bathroom selfie on X, formerly known as Twitter.
I am grateful. pic.twitter.com/1OdGjhe3HF
— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 4, 2024
In a voice overlay, Jackman shared that he's often asked how he gets in shape, and he credited a team of people who have helped him. While many gave Jackman props for putting in the hard work, a fan wrote, "Wow, omg, that's a thirst trap! Am I allowed to even say that? I don't think there's a human out there who's more sculpted." An X user agreed and added, "Or more lovely!" We're sure the Broadway star got a lot of DMs after his post and potential mates will be happy to hear that Jackman is not closed off to dating after his separation.
Hugh Jackman reportedly wants to date a non-celebrity
After the Wolverine actor became one of the most eligible bachelors, fans were naturally curious as to who Hugh Jackman's next fling would be, but dating is not at the forefront of his mind. A source shared with the Daily Mail, "When it comes to his love life, he thinks it is funny that so many people are wanting to know all about it. He will get there again. It isn't a priority, but if something materialized, he would make it a priority." The insider added, "But he is healthy and happy and that is something he cherishes right now."
If you're in show biz, you may be out of luck. A source told Closer that Jackman's career is what came between him and Deborra-Lee Furness and he wants to be with someone out of the limelight. "He needs an Amal Clooney type, and he knows it: somebody who doesn't eat, drink, and breathe show business 24/7 and who actually thinks about the bigger picture the way Hugh does," the insider revealed. The source added, "He'd be fine if all the stardom went away tomorrow, and he really wants to find somebody who can help him make the world a better place and put the goodwill he's earned after 25 years in Hollywood to work for something more than his personal stardom." Single philanthropists around the world are probably lining up as we speak.