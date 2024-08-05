The Fling Rumor Hugh Jackman Faced After His Divorce From Deborra-Lee Furness

Of all the Hollywood marriages, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' seemed rock solid, which is why their separation announcement was shocking. After almost 30 years of marriage, the couple said in a statement to People, "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth." Jackman and Furness, who share two adult children, continued, "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Although the separation seemed amicable enough, there were signs Jackman's divorce was messier than we thought. After his joint announcement with Furness, InTouch Weekly reported that the "Wolverine" star was linked to Sutton Foster during their time in "The Music Man." A source shared, "Their romance is an open secret on Broadway." According to the insider, Jackman was starry-eyed over his co-star the first time he laid eyes on her and the feeling was mutual. While on-screen romances turning into real-life flings are common, Jackman hadn't announced his separation yet and Foster is married to screenwriter Ted Griffin. However, sometimes a rumor is just a rumor, and the "Bunheads" star quickly put a stop to hers with one social media post.