Vanessa Bryant Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark
Model and philanthropist Vanessa Bryant has undergone a head-turning transformation over the years, both inside and out. She's tried various careers, had to find the strength to carry on after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, and has made her daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri's happiness an even bigger priority.
On a lighter note, the one-time model has also spent her time in the spotlight having fun with fashion. Never one to shy away from a bold style moment, she's had many headline-making looks, from wearing the perfect little black dress at Natalia's runway debut in Milan to her patriot getup at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the touching DIY jean jacket she emblazoned with a photo of Kobe for Taylor Swift's Los Angeles concert.
However, there have also been some boundary-pushing ensembles that got people talking for the opposite reason, as they proved to be total fashion misfires. Here are Vanessa Bryant's eye-catching outfits that completely missed the mark.
She gave off 'Xtina' vibes even before Christina Aguilera
In 2022, Vogue proclaimed that "Christina Aguilera's 'Dirrty' era couldn't be more on trend." Indeed, the headline-making looks that the singer donned to promote her controversial 2002 single were making a comeback. From itsy-bitsy skirts to moto jackets, major brands like Diesel and Balmain were resurrecting the Xtina aesthetic on the catwalk. However, it seems Vanessa Bryant may have done it first.
The model (who was then engaged to Kobe Bryant and still using her maiden name of Laine) showed up at the second Teen Choice Awards in 2000 giving full Xtina vibes two years before Aguilera made a splash with her bold styling. Vanessa paired a plain black tank top with a black headband pulled way low across her forehead, but the real showstopper was her pants — pants that had everything going on at the same time. Not only were they flared into a retro bell bottom, but they were covered with a humongous tiger print and, because that wasn't enough, they shimmered with a big dose of sparkle. Maybe these should have stayed in the jungle.
Vanessa Bryant left little to the imagination at the 2003 ESPYs
When Cupcake Mag once asked Vanessa Bryant to describe her everyday style, she mused, "My go-to daily ensemble consists of a maxi dress, wedges, oversized sunglasses, oversized bag — or a simple workout outfit." However, she's now become synonymous with rocking sexy, form-fitting looks. Whether on the red carpet or her Instagram page, Vanessa is no stranger to showing off her curves but she really pushed the envelope at the 2003 ESPYs.
Vanessa attended with her late husband and the outing wasn't exactly the easiest for the couple. Just two weeks prior, Kobe Bryant had been arrested for alleged sexual assault. Unsurprisingly, he didn't talk to the media and kept a low profile during the ceremony, but rather than going under the radar, Vanessa chose to don a head-turning look. Her dress featured a plain floor-length skirt but its bodice resembled an ill-fitting bikini top rather than a gala-ready gown. The two tiny pieces of fabric left little to the imagination, not to mention the shoulder straps that appeared too long for Vanessa, making the top droop and hit strangely low across her torso and bust.
Vanessa rocked a DIY tutu dress on the basketball court
In 2008, Kobe Bryant received the MVP award after the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Utah Jazz at LA's Staples Center. Of course, Vanessa Bryant was there to celebrate alongside her hubby but her bizarre getup almost stole his thunder.
As ESPN reporter Laura Lane noted, Vanessa usually wore classic black while sitting courtside, but this time, she went all out with a strange mix of pieces. While the bottom half of her look was plain, featuring black leggings and stiletto boots, the top half was a hot mess. A white basketball jersey with the number 24 was transformed into a dress with a purple tutu added at the bottom. "I don't know how to sew that well so I just told them what to do," she told ESPN, noting the creation was her idea. She then topped that off with a bedazzled white leather jacket that had the number 8 (Kobe's old jersey number) on the back. "I didn't have anything with a 24 on it," she mused.
Lane's article didn't have many nice things to say about the eccentric outfit and Vanessa apparently didn't appreciate the criticism. Days later, Lane shared in a since-deleted blog post saved by The Columbus Dispatch that the next time Vanessa spotted her, the WAG yelled at her, "F*** you! You f****** b****!" Lane wrote, "I've heard many stories about her from reporters, but this was unbelievable."
The time a leopard dress tried to eat her alive
It's clear that Vanessa Bryant loves a bold animal print, as she's repeatedly donned leopard spots on everything from fancy dresses to house robes. However, not all animal prints are created equal, and her look for Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom's 2009 wedding really missed the mark.
The reality TV star said "I do" to the NBA pro at the Bel-Air mansion of Irving Azoff (Ticketmaster's former CEO) after just a month of dating. The guest list for the lavish ceremony included all of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, as well as plenty of celebs, like Chelsea Handler, Kelly Osbourne, and Kobe and Vanessa Bryant. Kobe looked dapper in a classic black suit as he celebrated his teammate's big day, but his wife opted for a much bolder look.
Vanessa chose an off-the-shoulder, floor-length dress with an ombre print that transitioned from leopard to solid black at the bottom. While the pattern may have been fine, the fit was totally off. Between the asymmetrical top with a single half-sleeve and the excessive length, the final look came off as way too baggy for her petite frame. Not to mention, every time Vanessa moved, all that extra fabric bunched around her legs (despite her sky-high stilettos!), giving the appearance of the frock eating her alive.
A gown only Big Bird could love
The feather trend has been around for a long time. Australian magazine Primer went as far as to proclaim that "feathers are the ultimate mood booster" and any outfit with a bit of plumage is bound to make you feel happier. Well, it seems Vanessa Bryant is a firm believer in their power as she's worn feathers on more than one occasion. However, some pieces may best be reserved for Big Bird, like the dress she wore in 2011 to celebrate Kobe Bryant becoming the first athlete to imprint his hands and feet in cement at Hollywood's iconic TCL Chinese Theatre.
Vanessa and daughters Natalia and Gianna Bryant looked on as Kobe solidified his place in stone, then the couple switched outfits and enjoyed a date night at the official after-party. Vanessa embraced the festive occasion by changing into a black knee-length dress that featured long sleeves, a plunging V-neck, and a skin-tight bodice. But while the top was nice and simple, the skirt went wild with layers of black feathers, giving Vanessa the appearance of an ostrich — or someone about to take to the stage on "Dancing with the Stars."
Vanessa Bryant had her own couch dress moment
Kim Kardashian went down in fashion history — albeit for the wrong reasons — when she arrived at the 2013 Met Gala wearing the infamous "couch dress." Folks had a field day criticizing the gown, but it seems Vanessa Bryant wasn't paying attention to the haters. Fast-forward to 2019, and she arrived at that year's Baby2Baby Gala wearing a dress that could easily have been a close relation to Kim K's notorious Riccardo Tisci frock.
The annual event, which honored Chrissy Teigen and raised $4.7 million to provide kids living in poverty with essentials, such as clothes and diapers, saw numerous bold fashion moments from A-listers like Katy Perry, Kirsten Dunst, and Jennifer Garner. However, it was Vanessa's look that really stood out for all the wrong reasons. Not only was the ankle-length gown covered in a huge purple and red flower print reminiscent of a vintage couch, but the long sleeves and neckline were embellished with rows of gaudy, oversized fake diamonds. What's more, the cut of the gown, which fanned out from the bust downward, overpowered her frame, giving off major muumuu vibes.
The outfit that could be seen from space
In 2021, Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's daughter Natalia Bryant signed with IMG Models and proudly told the agency, per People, "I probably take the most style tips from my mom." That was evident when the mother-daughter duo attended the "F9" premiere at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre that June. As E! pointed out, they both chose to walk the red carpet in a "wildly colorful fashion."
While the 18-year-old Natalia chose a fierce red suit, she broke up the color blocking with a patterned Dolce & Gabbana top. Her mom, meanwhile, decided to stick with one single color from head to toe. But it wasn't just any color — it was dazzlingly bright yellow. The dress, designed by Mimi Plange, was so neon that the hue was practically fluorescent and may very well have been seen from space. Intensifying its boldness was the fact that there was just so much of it, as the frock featured both long sleeves and a turtleneck. What's more, Vanessa's strappy Le Silla heels were also bright yellow.
Following the film, the pair celebrated with a late-night run to both King Taco and In-N-Out Burger, but it seems Vanessa was over her head-turning gown, as she switched into classic black.
Vanessa served flamingo vibes at a charity gala
Vanessa Bryant has been a longtime supporter of the annual Baby2Baby Gala and, in 2021, she was honored with the Giving Tree Award at the event's 10th edition. As the non-profit's co-CEOs, Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof, told People, her contributions went far beyond showing up at the gala each year. "It has been the behind the scenes generosity toward the children in our program with no fanfare or attention that makes her the perfect embodiment of the Giving Tree Award," they applauded.
For the grand occasion, Vanessa was joined on the red carpet by daughter Natalia Bryant and, once inside, Capri and Bianka Bryant were also there to support their mom. The foursome decided to match in head-to-toe pink with Vanessa selecting a light pink Pamella Roland gown, which retailed for a whopping $9,900. The floor-length design had long sleeves, plenty of sparkly sequins applied in a starburst design, and more pink feathers than we could count, transforming Vanessa into a human-flamingo hybrid.
The look that needed major ironing
After wearing all-over pink to the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala, Vanessa Bryant decided to continue embracing the Barbiecore trend for the foundation's 2022 event. She was in good company as that year's honoree, Kim Kardashian, wore head-to-toe Balenciaga pink. What's more, fellow attendees like Jessica Alba and co-CEO Norah Weinstein also donned the Barbie-approved hue. Unlike her previous baby pink gown, though, Vanessa chose a much brighter shade the second time around. Unfortunately, the dress missed the mark yet again.
As the Go Fug Yourself blog snarkily pointed out, "This might be the laziest Gucci I have ever seen." That statement may sound harsh, but it's hard to argue with upon closer inspection. While there's nothing wrong with a simple, sleek design, it should be cut to fit the wearer in a flattering fashion and that was not the case here. While the long sleeves were overly bulky and puffy, the draped fabric forming the V-neck was also too loose, giving off a sloppy effect. The only thing worse than the cut was the fact that it was incredibly wrinkled, which in turn made the already frumpy-looking frock look even less put-together.