Vanessa Bryant Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark

Model and philanthropist Vanessa Bryant has undergone a head-turning transformation over the years, both inside and out. She's tried various careers, had to find the strength to carry on after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, and has made her daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri's happiness an even bigger priority.

On a lighter note, the one-time model has also spent her time in the spotlight having fun with fashion. Never one to shy away from a bold style moment, she's had many headline-making looks, from wearing the perfect little black dress at Natalia's runway debut in Milan to her patriot getup at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the touching DIY jean jacket she emblazoned with a photo of Kobe for Taylor Swift's Los Angeles concert.

However, there have also been some boundary-pushing ensembles that got people talking for the opposite reason, as they proved to be total fashion misfires. Here are Vanessa Bryant's eye-catching outfits that completely missed the mark.