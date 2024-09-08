One Of Trump's 10 Grandkids Is Growing Up To Look So Much Like Barron

Once upon a time, Melania Trump revealed that she thought of Barron Trump as a "Mini-Donald," but today, Barron has a mini-me of his own. That would be Donald Trump III, the son of Donald Trump Jr. Yes, that's a lot of Donald Trumps — stay with us.

When it comes to Donald Jr.'s kids, we most often hear about his oldest child, Kai Trump. However, like his dad, Donald Jr. has five kids, and when it came to his first son, it was no surprise that he handed down the family moniker to him. That said, we don't see much of 15-year-old Donald III. Because of that, many were blown away when they got a glimpse of him on stage at the 2024 Republican National Convention. The thing that stood out most? Donald III looks a lot like his uncle Barron.

Like Barron, Donald III has thick, arched brows and a combed-over 'do. His demeanor also seems pretty similar to Barron's, with the teenager exceptionally poised on stage. Of course, he's not quite as tall as Barron just yet. Having said that, he's still just 15, so there's time for Donald III to catch up to his uncle's legendary height. We have no doubt Donald Jr. would be thrilled if he did — after all, Donald Sr. has previously poked fun at his eldest son at a rally, joking that Barron was more popular than he was.