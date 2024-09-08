One Of Trump's 10 Grandkids Is Growing Up To Look So Much Like Barron
Once upon a time, Melania Trump revealed that she thought of Barron Trump as a "Mini-Donald," but today, Barron has a mini-me of his own. That would be Donald Trump III, the son of Donald Trump Jr. Yes, that's a lot of Donald Trumps — stay with us.
When it comes to Donald Jr.'s kids, we most often hear about his oldest child, Kai Trump. However, like his dad, Donald Jr. has five kids, and when it came to his first son, it was no surprise that he handed down the family moniker to him. That said, we don't see much of 15-year-old Donald III. Because of that, many were blown away when they got a glimpse of him on stage at the 2024 Republican National Convention. The thing that stood out most? Donald III looks a lot like his uncle Barron.
Like Barron, Donald III has thick, arched brows and a combed-over 'do. His demeanor also seems pretty similar to Barron's, with the teenager exceptionally poised on stage. Of course, he's not quite as tall as Barron just yet. Having said that, he's still just 15, so there's time for Donald III to catch up to his uncle's legendary height. We have no doubt Donald Jr. would be thrilled if he did — after all, Donald Sr. has previously poked fun at his eldest son at a rally, joking that Barron was more popular than he was.
It's likely Barron and Donald III are close
Teasing from Donald Trump aside, it's worth noting that there's a very good chance Barron Trump and Donald Trump Jr.'s eldest son are actually super close. After all, the entire Trump family seems incredibly tight-knit, and Eric Trump has previously spoken about how close Barron is with his own children.
Speaking of Barron in an episode of "First Class Fatherhood," Eric revealed, "He's got a great relationship with my kids." He didn't go into more detail regarding Barron's dynamics with their older brother's children, but he certainly hinted at the likelihood of Barron and Donald Trump III being pretty tight. "We're all very, very close ... between Don and Ivanka and myself, there is, you know, 10 grandchildren," he said.
It bears mentioning that Donald Jr. has never spoken about his relationship with Barron or his youngest sibling's bond with his kids, for that matter. However, given just how close in age Barron is to Donald Jr.'s oldest kids (he's just one year older than Kai Trump and three years older than Donald III), we'd be willing to wager that they spend a lot of time together. Perhaps that's played a role in Donald III looking so much like his uncle, at least when it comes to his hairstyle and posture. Either way, it will be interesting to see if the youngsters continue to look alike as they grow older.