The Truth About The Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Breakup Document

Fans of celebrity couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were sent into an all-out tailspin on September 4, 2024 after a document titled, "Comprehensive Media Plan for Travis Kelce's Public Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift" surfaced on Reddit and Snapchat with the caption, "This is on emilys desk rn lol."

The so-called media plan, which was also stamped with the logo of Kelce's real-life public relations firm, Full Scope Public Relations, noted that the couple was to announce their separation on September 28, three days after the alleged breakup, in an effort to "allow the initial media frenzy to settle and ensure clarity." But that's not all. The carefully curated plan also noted that key players were to reinforce that the breakup was mutual and would maintain that it was due to "natural part of life and an opportunity for personal evolution." There was also a content section that advised how sources should only give cordial statements and even provided specific examples. In short, the goal was to wrap the celeb split up seamlessly in a nice little bow. All too well?

However, upon learning of the document, Kelce's team acted swiftly, immediately denouncing it. "These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency," a representative for the Full Scope Public Relations exclusively told Page Six. The fakers gonna fake, fake, fake, fake, fake.