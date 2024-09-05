The Truth About The Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Breakup Document
Fans of celebrity couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were sent into an all-out tailspin on September 4, 2024 after a document titled, "Comprehensive Media Plan for Travis Kelce's Public Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift" surfaced on Reddit and Snapchat with the caption, "This is on emilys desk rn lol."
The so-called media plan, which was also stamped with the logo of Kelce's real-life public relations firm, Full Scope Public Relations, noted that the couple was to announce their separation on September 28, three days after the alleged breakup, in an effort to "allow the initial media frenzy to settle and ensure clarity." But that's not all. The carefully curated plan also noted that key players were to reinforce that the breakup was mutual and would maintain that it was due to "natural part of life and an opportunity for personal evolution." There was also a content section that advised how sources should only give cordial statements and even provided specific examples. In short, the goal was to wrap the celeb split up seamlessly in a nice little bow. All too well?
However, upon learning of the document, Kelce's team acted swiftly, immediately denouncing it. "These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency," a representative for the Full Scope Public Relations exclusively told Page Six. The fakers gonna fake, fake, fake, fake, fake.
A school project gone wrong?
So... high school? Full Scope Public Relations told Page Six that they have reason to believe that the purported break up plan is actually nothing more than the result of a school project made by the hands of an overzealous Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fan. Shortly after the so-called break up plan surfaced on Reddit, the firm took the proper steps to have it effectively removed from the site. "We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents," the spokesperson said.
As for the logo brandished on the document, Full Scope explained that the image can be lifted from many places on the internet, including their own website. It should also be noted that they do not employ anyone by the name of Emily, as mentioned in the Snapchat post. (Okay, but how about an Aimee as in "thanK you aIMee"? We digress...) In the meantime, we'll simply file this one under the biggest rumors about Travis Kelce to hit the internet.
The entire Kelce family is careful to protect Taylor Swift's privacy
Sadly, it appears this is just the kind of thing Travis Kelce might have been worried about prior to diving head over heels for Taylor Swift. "I think he was very cautious about even telling me or anybody because the reality is, [Swift] is under such a microscope" Travis' brother Jason Kelce revealed during an appearance on "The Pivot Podcast." Jason went on to admit that at times it was even tricky for him to navigate. "I want to be respectful of them and I don't want anybody to feel like ... like I'm violating some type of private relationship." In fact, there are many signs that Swift and Kylie Kelce are closer than the public knows – a true testament to just how committed the entire Kelce family is when it comes to Taylor's privacy.
As you may recall, Travis made headlines back in June 2024 when he discussed the choice to go public with his superstar girlfriend. "You want to keep things private, but at the same time I'm not here to hide anything," he declared during an interview on Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast. "That's my girl. You know what I mean? That's my lady. So it's like, I'm proud of that." Alexa, play "Love Story" by Taylor Swift.