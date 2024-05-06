The Biggest Rumors About Travis Kelce To Ever Hit The Internet

Swifties weren't completely blindsided by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship; their "so high school" romance all started with a rumor. From the moment he tied himself to Swift with an invisible string, Kelce became the tabloids' new favorite leading man. Unfortunately for the Kansas City Chiefs player, those who closely follow celeb scuttlebutt will always have a hard time believing him when he tries to debunk a rumor about himself due to how his relationship with Swift started.

After Kelce proved that he was an OG Swiftie by revealing that he had made an extra-special friendship bracelet for Swift, the now-defunct news website The Messenger reported that the NFL player and the entertainer had secretly spent some time together. But when Kelce appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" in September 2023, he dismissed the sudden flurry of reporting on his love life as nothing more than regurgitated gossip. "It's like an old game in school called telephone, where everyone's just whispering in each other's ear, just hearing some random stuff," he said. Swifties would later learn that Kelce and Swift's romance began before the McAfee interview, which makes Kelce an unreliable narrator of his own life.

But even if Kelce hadn't been a bit deceitful about dating Swift, it's doubtful he could say anything that would stop the rumor mill; it has a steady flood of juicy gossip about his career and love life to keep it churning.