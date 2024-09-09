Cristiano Ronaldo's Love Georgina Rodriguez Looks So Different Makeup-Free
Cristiano Ronaldo's longtime love, Georgina Rodriguez, who is possibly already his wife, is a gorgeous bombshell who, despite the shadow of her relationship with the world's most famous soccer star, has carved out her own lane within fashion and beauty as an in-demand model. For example, she graced the cover of Vogue Mexico in January 2024, which highlighted her gorgeous side profile doused in soft, dewy makeup. Three months earlier, Rodriguez posed for Vogue Portugal, rocking the vampy makeup trend that dominated Fall 2023. A few months before that, she also appeared on the cover of Sorbet magazine in a rather seductive pose for their Spring 2023 issue
That said, Rodriguez, who also stars in "I Am Georgina," a reality show about her life, doesn't want some of her more impressionable fans to think her life is all about pomp and circumstance, which is why she sometimes goes without makeup on her social accounts. "For this reason, I like to show myself doing sports, without makeup, with my children because if I only published the most beautiful photos from my fashion magazine editorials, I would be very irresponsible as an influential person," she shared with L'Officiel Arabia in January 2020. "I have more than 20 million followers on Instagram, most of them are young people. We must show ourselves in all our facets to transmit REALITY to the youngest." Here are a couple of examples of Rodriguez without makeup.
Georgina Rodriguez can glam up or down
Georgina Rodriguez works hard to find a balance between her upscale life and her down-to-earth side, but she still has a fabulously lavish setup. In March 2024, Rodriguez posted a TikTok video as she enjoyed herself indulging in a little in-home pampering. During the clip, her makeup artist worked hard to paint her face with various shades of pink and red. And while the final result was gorgeous as usual, it's her natural beauty that was truly breathtaking! Rodriguez bared her face for all of her followers, highlighting her natural features, including her clear skin and full eyebrows. Compared to her high-profile photoshoots, Rodriguez's beauty in this clip was more subtle.
By the way, if you're wondering just how the model manages to achieve such perfectly sculpted brows, that part of her beauty regimen remains to be uncovered. However, her fans can totally get similar eyelashes, as she uses a well-known and widely accessible makeup brand: L'Oréal Paris. "I'm very happy to tell you that I'm partnering with @lorealparis on the launch of the new Telescopic Lift Lash Mask," read a translated version of her Instagram ad caption in March 2023. Two months later, Rodriguez served as the iconic brand's ambassador for the Cannes Film Festival, where she did not go makeup-free.
Georgina Rodriguez is a Fenty Beauty partner
Georgina Rodriguez also flaunted her natural beauty in another TikTok makeup tutorial centering on her use of Fenty Beauty's products. The short video shows Rodriguez's makeup artist applying foundation, concealer, blush, and more as she sits in her glam chair. Although this makeup application happened in just under thirty seconds, thanks to the magic of editing, there was just enough time to sneak in a glimpse of her natural face without a ton of products, though she seemed to be a couple of steps into the process. Still, it's clear that Rodriguez, though she may choose to show off her dramatic, sultry side when attending public and work events, also has a softer, less made-up side to her personality.
In April 2024, Rodriguez spent time at a pop-up shop promoting the Fenty Beauty brand, which, according to a fan account, was based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In the Instagram video, the model can be seen wearing a skin-tight black dress as she tours the store, which from the outside says "Fenty Beauty Drive In," and peruses the various products available. At the end of the video, she stops in front of a mirror and applies a neutral shade of Fenty Beauty lip gloss before giving the cameraman a playful wink. And while Rodriguez was wearing a full face of makeup in the video, the promotional nature of the post definitely warranted a little glam. Fortunately, she rocks both glam and no-glam just fine!