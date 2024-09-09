Cristiano Ronaldo's Love Georgina Rodriguez Looks So Different Makeup-Free

Cristiano Ronaldo's longtime love, Georgina Rodriguez, who is possibly already his wife, is a gorgeous bombshell who, despite the shadow of her relationship with the world's most famous soccer star, has carved out her own lane within fashion and beauty as an in-demand model. For example, she graced the cover of Vogue Mexico in January 2024, which highlighted her gorgeous side profile doused in soft, dewy makeup. Three months earlier, Rodriguez posed for Vogue Portugal, rocking the vampy makeup trend that dominated Fall 2023. A few months before that, she also appeared on the cover of Sorbet magazine in a rather seductive pose for their Spring 2023 issue

That said, Rodriguez, who also stars in "I Am Georgina," a reality show about her life, doesn't want some of her more impressionable fans to think her life is all about pomp and circumstance, which is why she sometimes goes without makeup on her social accounts. "For this reason, I like to show myself doing sports, without makeup, with my children because if I only published the most beautiful photos from my fashion magazine editorials, I would be very irresponsible as an influential person," she shared with L'Officiel Arabia in January 2020. "I have more than 20 million followers on Instagram, most of them are young people. We must show ourselves in all our facets to transmit REALITY to the youngest." Here are a couple of examples of Rodriguez without makeup.