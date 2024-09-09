HGTV Star Sarah Baeumler's Cryptic Hint About The Future Of Renovation Island
Sarah Baeumler, wife and business partner of Bryan Baeumler, has given "Renovation Island" fans hope that their resort-renovation show will eventually return to their screens. In case you didn't know, it's been a while since new episodes of "Renovation Island," known as "Island of Bryan" abroad, aired on the home renovation channel — since 2022, to be exact. And although the HGTV executives obviously love having the Baeumlers on their screens, if their participation in "100 Day Hotel Challenge," "Rock The Block," and "Battle on the Beach" is any indication, OG fans are heavily invested in the ongoing success of their Caerula Mar Club and all the hijinks that come with it.
In April 2024, Sarah took to Instagram to post a photo of herself wearing all white in front of a sunny, scenic background. But it wasn't her gorgeous, beachy outfit that roused interest in fans, though it definitely deserved a mention. Instead, her caption revealing that she was on her way back to Caerula Mar Club for an upcoming television project sent her fans into a tailspin. "Heading back to @caerulamar for something special... coming to a TV near you in 2025," wrote the HGTV star. While that was the only information that Sarah felt the need to share at the time, it was enough to get "Renovation Island" fans excited about the mere possibility of a new season of the popular HGTV show.
Fortunately, she's dropped a few more hints about her recent work at the resort.
Sarah Baeumler is working on something big
Fans have long known that Sarah and Bryan Baeumler, who have probably made a fortune on "Renovation Island," have business ties to Caerula Mar Club whether or not cameras are rolling. It seems that they're ready to clue fans back into the daily goings-on of running their successful business. As mentioned above, Sarah has yet to actually confirm that the new project filming at their resort is related to "Renovation Island," but the two are working hard on something, that's for sure. In July, Sarah shared another Instagram update about the mystery TV project. Alongside a selfie of one of her and Bryan's kids, she wrote, "Islamorada ... Andros ... Arrived @caerulamar yesterday! Looking forward to a week on the island filming with the entire BTeam (including the [dog]..."
Sarah also filmed an Instagram video flaunting the luxuries that Caerula Mar Club has to offer, which, in addition to its breathtaking views and delicious food, includes a gorgeous "office commute" for herself. However, that doesn't mean everything has been smooth sailing. "24 hours in paradise — after all the frustration of getting here (cancelled flights, lost luggage, etc.) I took a moment and changed my mindset," the HGTV star wrote, explaining the hurdles she faced during transit. But it was all worth it in the end. "No matter how long it takes, I get to come home to this beautiful place. It's never work when you love what you do and I'm so thankful for that...nights spent sleeping at the airport included."