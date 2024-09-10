The Tragic Truth About Tori Spelling's Five Kids

As if Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's divorce wasn't hard enough, their kids were unknowingly suffering the effects of mold in their house for months. In a May 2023 Instagram post, Spelling shared that her five kids had been continually sick but thought it was just due to being around germs at school. "Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on. Enter Mold inspection!" she wrote. After taking the kids to Urgent Care to get all of her kids checked, Spelling found out that her son Finn had strep throat and a fever. "It's hard to just uproot a huge family especially in midst of all feeling so sick and in bed. But, we now will vacate the home asap. Looking for an @airbnb or @vrbo or hotel till we can even grasp what to do," she added.

The mold drama didn't end there. The following month, Spelling asks fans in an Instagram story for advice on where to get further testing for herself and her kids, according to Fox News. "Anyone know a MRI place in the San Fernando Valley/or Los Angeles area that does 3TMRI brain scans (not 1.5) as well as neuroquant? We need to get this for our family bc of the mold poisoning." Hopefully, the family's health is under control now that they're away from the toxic environment.