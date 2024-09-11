The Signs Tom Cruise's Reputation In Hollywood Has Soured

Tom Cruise has been a bona fide heartthrob since sliding onto screens in a pink shirt and tighty whities in the 1983 comedy-drama "Risky Business." Since then, he's delivered box office smash hit after smash hit, making him one of the biggest stars in the world. However, Cruise's reputation has soured over time, and he's no longer the Hollywood darling he once was.

With the rise of the tabloids, actors became equally well-known for their off-screen antics as their on-screen abilities. For some, that added to their allure. Cruise? Not so much. He unwittingly found himself an object of ridicule and a Late Night punchline, providing a never-ending supply of gossip, front-page headlines, and alleged scandals.

If you had a dollar for every time Cruise has been controversial, you'd be able to dine out at Nobu every night for a year. Then, there are all the crazy rumors and his slew of wild interviews. Lock up your couches, people. And, of course, there's Cruise's involvement in Scientology that's caused ripples throughout the entertainment world and impacted his dating and personal life. Still, Cruise remains a firm fan favorite and box office draw as each new "Mission Impossible" installment continues to bank hundreds of millions of dollars. So, have industry insiders really turned their backs on him? From a luxury car ban to a dwindling list of willing directors to an ever-increasing number of celeb haters, we're looking at the signs that Cruise's reputation in Hollywood has soured.