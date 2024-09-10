Why Rachel Zoe & Rodger Berman's Divorce Actually Wasn't That Surprising

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman are officially one of the many celebrity couples who broke up in 2024. On September 9, the fashion stylist announced in a joint statement on her Instagram page, "After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage. We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together. Our number one priority has been and will always be our children." They continued to say that they plan to co-parent their two sons and manage their business together. "We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter," the post concluded.

While the split seemingly came out of nowhere, there were clues that Zoe and Berman were headed their separate ways. In 2021, the two admitted to People that they needed space from each other from time to time. "The idea is that you're dependent, but you're independent; there's the life you share, and there's the life that's yours," Zoe stated. Berman also admitted that his now-estranged wife did all the heavy lifting when it came to running the household. "Rachel basically does everything except for things that require physical activity," he shared.

Although she jokingly agreed and things seemed fine between her and Berman, other recent hints revealed that a split was looming.