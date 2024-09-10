Why Rachel Zoe & Rodger Berman's Divorce Actually Wasn't That Surprising
Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman are officially one of the many celebrity couples who broke up in 2024. On September 9, the fashion stylist announced in a joint statement on her Instagram page, "After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage. We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together. Our number one priority has been and will always be our children." They continued to say that they plan to co-parent their two sons and manage their business together. "We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter," the post concluded.
While the split seemingly came out of nowhere, there were clues that Zoe and Berman were headed their separate ways. In 2021, the two admitted to People that they needed space from each other from time to time. "The idea is that you're dependent, but you're independent; there's the life you share, and there's the life that's yours," Zoe stated. Berman also admitted that his now-estranged wife did all the heavy lifting when it came to running the household. "Rachel basically does everything except for things that require physical activity," he shared.
Although she jokingly agreed and things seemed fine between her and Berman, other recent hints revealed that a split was looming.
Rodger Berman has been absent from Rachel Zoe's Instagram page
Rachel Zoe regularly featured Rodger Berman on her Instagram feed and it was pretty telling when her last post of him was on June 16 celebrating Father's Day. Since then, he's been conspicuously absent and even fans have taken notice. On August 24, Zoe shared a carousel of pics of a New York City trip with her two sons, Skyler and Kaius. "All in a NY 48 hours with my little gentleman.. they are in awe of this magical city and what a time we had," she wrote. A curious fan asked, "Where's the Hubs?" In another post, Zoe highlighted a few of her favorite August memories, which Berman was missing from as well. "Beautiful BUT. Where is your other half," an Instagram user replied. Another pointed out, "She only has her wedding rings in the 'staged' fashion photo ops. All other 'live' photos different rings."
Well, that eagle-eyed fan was right. As reported by Us Weekly, Zoe, who was "shattered" in 2020 after experiencing a traumatic event, was seen at an event in Los Angeles sans her wedding ring right after her divorce announcement. Dressed in a long, white maxi dress, the "Rachel Zoe Project" star had loads of jewelry, but none on her left ring finger, signaling the end of a long era.